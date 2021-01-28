GREENSBORO, NC - GreenHill Center for North Carolina art announced a $25,000 grant from the Edward M. Armfield, Sr. Foundation in support of a new online arts curriculum designed to offset challenges and curricular shortfalls caused by the pandemic. The learning platform was developed by GreenHill in collaboration with the Guilford County Schools’ Fine Arts Division and Arts Integration Academy.
Adair Armfield, Chair of the Armfield Foundation Board, added, “GreenHill’s commitment to equity in arts education is exemplary and consistent with our focus on unique programs that enrich the lives of children and youth. We believe this funding will impact students for years to come, and we applaud GreenHill for its leadership.”
Beginning in February, Virtual GreenHill Arts Enrichment will combine live and recorded presentations for flexible learning in the classroom and at home. Durham-based Jim Lee, will serve as GreenHill’s featured artist. Jaymie Meyer, GreenHill’s Director of Education, explained: “Lee’s artistic compositions combine scientific exploration with problem-solving, which make him an ideal fit. He embodies the intersection of observation and creation. We think he’ll be a great inspiration for kids.”
In addition to a video presentation and facilitated observations of Lee’s works, key components of the new curriculum include: live virtual presentations based on GreenHill’s Animals in Art Traveling Trunk Collection and live virtual STEAM projects, customized for K-5th grade levels. GreenHill is also offering access to a dedicated website with instructional videos to offer teachers maximum flexibility and encourage self-directed learning. Participating Title 1 Schools will receive art materials for sponsored projects for up to 3,500 students, at no charge.
“Arts integration with core subjects is key to expanding engagement and comprehension for all students,” explained Alan Parker, who coordinates the Arts Integration Academy for Guilford County. “This is of particular importance for socio-economically disadvantaged schools. GreenHill’s Virtual Arts Enrichment Program will further our work with professional expertise and model programming that are vital to meeting county-wide objectives. Studies show overall growth in test scores when teaching engages the arts as tools for learning.”
The Armfield Foundation grant grows initial funding provided by the Truist Foundation in support of virtual arts enrichment. GreenHill’s Barbara Richter concluded: “We’re affirmed by the generous support. What we learn from this initiative will affect delivery of arts education far into the future.”
About GreenHill
Located in downtown Greensboro, GreenHill comprises 5000 square feet of contemporary art galleries, a shop, and hands-on art studios for families and adults. GreenHill engages a broad community of artists, adults and children through dynamic statewide exhibitions and educational programs while providing a platform for exploration and investment in art. As a gateway to North Carolina's creative community, GreenHill is the only organization dedicated exclusively to presenting and promoting the contemporary visual art and artists of NC. For more information and to see GreenHill’s Telly Award winning film visit www.greenhillnc.org.
About the Edward M. Armfield, Sr. Foundation
Edward M. Armfield, Sr. was a native of Asheboro and lived in Greensboro until his death in 1999. He was the founder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Armtex, Inc., a textile company based in Surry County, and at the time of his death he owned and operated TWP, Inc., a textile brokerage firm. The foundation that bears his name was organized in 1999 to make gifts in Surry, Randolph, and Guilford Counties. Education is the primary focus of the Foundation. Additional areas of interest include programs for children and youth, efforts to reduce poverty, and enhancements of parks, recreation and the quality of life.
