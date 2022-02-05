Eat Drink Triad | Top 5 must try restaurants in 2022
I spend countless hours traveling up and down Triad roads searching for great food. It’s not a job, but moreover a passion that I’d pay every restaurant owner to allow me to do.
Triad Food & Beverage Coalition launched Eat Drink Triad a year ago to provide outreach and marketing on behalf of the regional food and beverage community. No restaurant pays to participate, but we produce a stream of digital content designed to educate residents about culinary pearls in their backyard.
Our goal is always to promote and drive business to locally owned restaurants and bars.
Routinely we receive inquiries about which restaurants to visit for select occasions. A heavy responsibility that often keeps me up at night ensuring we are making good recommendations. In 2021, with the support of WTOB, we launched a restaurant of the week program to provide residents with new recommendations consistently, and we also partnered with WXII to produce Triad Eats.
As we entered 2022, I decided to review all the restaurants that we suggested last year, and then provide our followers with a top 5 list of must try restaurants in 2022.
The leading restaurant in the region that is a definite must try is Sophie’s Cork & Ale, located in Uptown Lexington at 23 West Second Avenue. Led by rising star and Eat Drink Burger Week Champion Chef John Wilson, this small wine bar packs a big punch centered on highly creative features.
Chef Wilson is known for jazzing up dishes with a combination of flavors that average culinary pros simply don’t imagine. He introduced a shrimp & grits burger to capture the Eat Drink Burger Week title, but you can also enjoy items such as a Portobello, spinach, and Monterey Jack stuffed cube steak with rosemary-cabernet gravy. The menu is anchored by local farms such as Harmony Ridge.
I discovered my next suggestion while producing a 3-part series highlighting restaurants and a newly opened brewery in High Point – Sweet Old Bill’s is a must try in 2022.
ocated at 1232 North Main Street, they are helping to reshape the culinary landscape in the furniture capital, with a wide ranging menu featuring smoked wings, salmon, and St Louis style BBQ ribs. My personal favorite is the brisket nachos, which are perfect for sharing on date night.
District 924 is a newly opened soul food café at 924 South Marshall Street in Downtown Winston-Salem. They offer all the classic items – fried chicken, pork chops, fish, collards, mac –n- cheese, and lots more. Don’t forget they also serve weekend brunch every Saturday and Sunday.
Spring House Restaurant, Kitchen & Bar is a solid fine dining restaurant located at 450 North Spring Street in Downtown Winston-Salem – owned by veteran Executive Chef Tim Grandinetti. Chef Grandinetti once led food and beverage operations for Marriott and deployed his culinary skills all over the world. He is a celebrity chef with multiple TV appearances, including a season on Chopped. Grandinetti is also the local chapter president of the American Culinary Federation.
Every winter, Grandinetti hosts a ramen pop up at the restaurant; his White Tiger Noodle Shop is available every Tuesday night through February.
My final selection is Tripps Restaurant located at 4402 West Wendover Avenue. When I was a teen, I worked as a dishwasher at their location in Winston-Salem, which is now closed. Always felt they provided the community with a solid menu that allowed families to enjoy a night out affordably. Recently my daughter asked to drop by the location in Greensboro for a burger and we had a great time without breaking the bank. I’m also a fan of their chicken stir fry.
We have so many hidden culinary treasures located throughout our region and I hope you’ll make a plan to support them in 2022. You can always follow Eat Drink Triad on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube to keep up with our recommendations.
Algenon Cash is the founding director of Triad Food & Beverage Coalition, a program dedicated to promoting a healthy food and beverage community. Reach him at acash@whartongladden.com.
