Eat Drink Triad Review: Taste of the Triad utilizes food to bring families together
Growing up, Sunday was routinely a day for reconnecting with family, and my grandmother would spend all day pouring love into pots and pans scattered throughout the kitchen. Aunts, uncles, and cousins would migrate to our house to exchange stories and laughter while consuming carefully prepared food filled with adoration.
So when my family recently decided to schedule a Sunday dinner gathering at a local restaurant, I quickly knew the perfect place that could deliver the same quality comfort food that we grew up enjoying.
Lobbying my mom to resist my sister’s urging for a drive to Chili’s is no small feat. Despite my choice being less than 5 minutes from their home the allure of national chains is strong. But I didn’t relent and held my ground as the unofficial cheerleader for supporting all things local.
Taste of the Triad is rooted in history, it’s an outgrowth of the long ago Bell Brothers and the more recent Malone’s, all offering a southern focused menu served cafeteria style in a somewhat forgotten area in town.
Guests will see all the classic favorites - potato salad, ribs, meatloaf, fried chicken, collard greens, and macaroni.
FOOD | 1 Star
Most of the food is prepared in advance, then served cafeteria style from a line utilizing steam to keep the food warm. The only exception is fried fish, which is cooked to order. Guests may be concerned about receiving stale food, but a good menu rotation system prevents most issues, so guests still receive fresh meals.
I’ve had the BBQ ribs at Taste of the Triad, highly recommend, but on this visit I opted for the more traditional fried chicken. The chicken was hot, extra crispy, and well seasoned. Even mom ordered the same and reluctantly admitted they were “slightly” better than her own. You want
I love crunch fried chicken, it almost instantly takes me back to my childhood. Most restaurants fail to deliver a crunch, but Taste of the Triad somehow sticks this move with ease. The fried chicken is a must try for newbies.
On the side I added collard greens and macaroni. Quick notice for my vegetarian diners, the collards are simmered with smoked Turkey, and they are delicious with a dash of hot sauce. The mac & cheese is consistently cheesy, not dry, clumpy, or breaking apart.
SERVICE | 1 Star
Considering Taste of the Triad doesn’t offer table service you can expect to be touched by multiple employees. You’ll encounter a line server who prepares your plate according to your selections, a cashier, and a dining room server who mostly keeps drinks refilled, fulfill condiment requests, and clean tables. They all work for tips.
I cannot recall ever having a service issue at the restaurant and this visit was no different. The culture is family centric, so guests receive a warm welcome, hearty portions, and much attention. The entire staff is well trained, helpful, and focused on delivering a superior experience.
PRICE | 1 Star
Cafeteria styled restaurants are well known for offering affordable menu options, but notorious for serving low quality food. Taste of the Triad strikes a noticeable balance with a menu priced higher than competitors, but most certainly compensating higher asking prices with better quality food.
My entire group of four dined for around $70, including gratuity. Average guest ticket is around $15 per person.
ATMOSPHERE | 0 Star
The restaurant is not located in a well recognized submarket, lacks surrounding lifestyle destinations, and largely dated. Local artists have content on display and several murals have been installed to liven up the environment.
The vibe is a mix of old school diner, art gallery, arcade, and sports grille. But arguably customers don’t come for the sights, it’s the food and service that’s hooked them.
EXPERIENCE | 0 Star
All restaurant employees strongly value operating hours, it’s akin to their very own “Ten Commandments” - ye shall close approximately at 6:00. I know this mantra to be sacred and I’ve grown to respect those boundaries.
We entered the restaurant around 5:20 and staff was already celebrating the closing hour was upon us. Customers feel weird when they receive the sense they may get rushed to dine. We shook off the comments and persisted because the food looked so delicious.
Well around 6:05 it became clear we over stayed our welcome. Plates, cups, forks, and spoons were quickly gathered from our table - most likely to ensure the dishwasher could wrap up. Then shortly after we reminded the restaurant is closed and we have until 6:15 to leave. Not that we planned to stay much longer, but a disappointing conclusion to such an impressive visit.
Taste of the Triad is solid when it comes to traditional southern food and hospitality, which is certain to keep families in their dining rooms. But hopefully they can leverage southern charm into a true southern experience.
Algenon Cash is a nationally recognized speaker and the founding director of Triad Food & Beverage Coalition. Reach him at alc@whartongladden.com
