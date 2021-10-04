EASTERN MUSIC FESTIVAL WELCOMES NEW DEVELOPMENT OFFICER
GREENSBORO, N.C. (October 4, 2021) - Eastern Music Festival (EMF), Greensboro’s nationally recognized classical music festival and summer educational program, is pleased to announce the addition of Josephine “Josie” Greenwald as the organization’s new Development Officer. In this new position which begins Oct. 4, 2022, Greenwald will maintain current donor relationships and cultivate opportunities for new annual support, working closely with the Executive Director and EMF’s leadership and volunteers.
This is not Greenwald’s first experience at EMF: she was the seasonal Assistant to the Executive Director this past summer. “It is a privilege to return to this festival in a year-round capacity,” said Greenwald. “I am eager to utilize my background in education and classical music performance to make the arts more accessible to students and audiences nationwide.”
Greenwald is a cellist from Scottsdale, AZ. She graduated from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in cello performance. In 2017, Greenwald was a recipient of UNCSA's Kenan Excellence Scholarship as a student of Brooks Whitehouse. Throughout college, Greenwald maintained two private cello studios, taught in the Forsyth County Public School System, and worked at several summer music festivals.
Planning is already underway for EMF’s 61st season, to be held June 25 – July 30, 2022, on the campus of Guilford College in Greensboro, NC. EMF recently celebrated a safe and successful conclusion to its 60th anniversary season on July 31, 2021.
About Eastern Music Festival:
For six decades, Eastern Music Festival (EMF), a nationally recognized classical music festival and summer educational program, is produced each summer on the campus of Guilford College in Greensboro, North Carolina. EMF is distinguished by its accomplished faculty, exhilarating repertoire and performances, and renowned visiting artists under the artistic direction of Gerard Schwarz. A powerful teaching institution, EMF provides encouragement and guidance to hundreds of young musicians from across the country and around the globe as they take their first steps towards careers in the performing arts. EMF’s five-week 61st season is June 25 – July 30, 2022. For more information, visit easternmusicfestival.org. Follow EMF on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.
Mission Statement:
Eastern Music Festival’s mission is to promote musical enrichment, excellence, professional collaboration, innovation and diversity through a nationally recognized teaching program, music festival, concerts and other programs which will enhance the quality of life, health, and vitality of our region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.