GREENSBORO, N.C. (February 6, 2022) - Eastern Music Festival (EMF), Greensboro’s nationally recognized classical music festival and summer educational program, is pleased to announce the addition of Erika Frazier as the organization’s new Media and Communications Director. In this new position which begins February 15, 2022, Frazier will cultivate and maintain positive relationships through the design, development, and implementation of multifaceted marketing and communications strategies.
“We are delighted to welcome Erika to EMF,” said the festival’s Executive Director Chris Williams. “Her enthusiasm for our festival and her broad knowledge of North Carolina’s arts community will help carry us forward into our 7th decade. As we build a strong future for EMF, we are excited to bring new voices and new talents to our team of professionals.
This will be Frazier's first experience with the festival; however, as a professional with years of experience in non-profit marketing and management, as well as a fervent lover of listening, making, and teaching classical music, she is “eager to take on the new challenges and bring a fresh outlook to the festival.” After meeting with the EMF staff, she states she is “delighted to join a team full of such passionate music aficionados and professionals in the industry, and looking forward to the many new relationship building opportunities with coworkers, students, faculty, and patrons of the festival.”
Frazier is a vocalist and multi-instrumentalist from Winston-Salem, NC. She graduated from Appalachian State University in 2017 where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Music Industry Studies with a concentration in Vocal Performance. She is coming to EMF after a successful 4 years with the Yadkin Arts Council where she served as their Community Engagement Coordinator and Program Director, spearheading the Yadkin County Junior Appalachian Musicians Program. While Frazier’s vocational passion lies in working in the music industry, she is no stranger to the stage. She recently performed with her band, The Blistered Hearts, at Merlefest, and has made many other public appearances singing genres ranging from Jazz and Classical to Americana Folk.
Planning is already underway for EMF’s 61st season, to be held June 25 – July 30, 2022, on the campus of Guilford College and in other venuese in Greensboro, NC and across the state.
About Eastern Music Festival:
Eastern Music Festival (EMF), a nationally recognized classical music festival and summer educational program, is produced each summer on the campus of Guilford College in Greensboro, North Carolina. EMF is distinguished by its accomplished faculty, exhilarating repertoire and performances, and renowned visiting artists under the artistic direction of Gerard Schwarz. A powerful teaching institution, EMF provides encouragement and guidance to hundreds of young musicians from across the country and around the globe as they take their first steps towards careers in the performing arts. EMF’s five-week 61st season is June 25 – July 30, 2022. For more information, visit easternmusicfestival.org. Follow EMF on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.
Mission Statement:
Eastern Music Festival’s mission is to promote musical enrichment, excellence, professional collaboration, innovation and diversity through a nationally recognized teaching program, music festival, concerts and other programs which will enhance the quality of life, health, and vitality of our region.
