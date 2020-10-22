New season of student recruitment and 2021 Festival planning underway
GREENSBORO, N.C. (October 22, 2020) - Eastern Music Festival (EMF), Greensboro’s nationally recognized classical music festival and summer educational program, is pleased to announce the election of five new members to its board of directors: Michael Corbett, Anne Starr Denny, Lou Anne Flanders-Stec, Karl Robinson, and Kami Rowan. Flanders-Stec was also appointed Treasurer, joining the executive leadership team with Melanie Tuttle, Chair; D. Alan Stephens, Vice Chair; and Dr. Michael Norins, Secretary.
“I am honored to welcome these five new members to our Board of Directors,” said EMF Executive Director Chris Williams. “These individuals bring expertise, insight, and a depth of dedication to EMF and our greater cultural community.”
Eastern Music Festival Board of Directors Class of 2023 are:
- Michael Corbett (Greensboro) – CEO of WEEL Technologies, a world leader in development and manufacturing of wearable electronics
Anne Starr Denny (Greensboro) – Owner, Starr Marketing
- Lou Anne Flanders-Stec (Greensboro) – Executive Vice President of Entrepreneurship-Launch Greensboro at the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce
- Karl Robinson (Greensboro) – Owner and President, R&R Transportation, Inc., an asset-based trucking company
- Kami Rowan (Greensboro) – Associate Professor of Music, Guilford College; EMF Faculty Artist
EMF’s Board of Directors is comprised of individuals from the music, medical, business, academic, legal, and volunteer communities of the Triad. It is the Board of Directors’ responsibility to provide guidance and oversight in the direction and operation of the Festival, as well as to sustain support and audience awareness each season. “The addition of these five talented and accomplished community leaders to our board – and their desire to serve – are a testament to the value and importance of EMF to our city, the Triad, and North Carolina,” noted EMF Board Chair Melanie Tuttle. “Our Festival is a nationally recognized cultural and educational gem. We look forward to their sharing their experience, knowledge, and judgment with us.”
Planning is already underway for EMF’s 60th anniversary season, June 26 – July 31, 2021, in Greensboro, NC. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 in-person Festival was canceled.
About Eastern Music Festival:
For six decades, Eastern Music Festival (EMF), a nationally recognized classical music festival and summer educational program, is produced each summer on the campus of Guilford College, UNCG, and other venues in the Greensboro, North Carolina, area. EMF is distinguished by its accomplished faculty, exhilarating repertoire, and world-renowned visiting artists under the artistic direction of Gerard Schwarz. A powerful teaching institution, EMF provides encouragement and guidance to over 265 young musicians from across the country and around the globe as they take their first steps towards careers in the performing arts. During EMF’s five-week 60th anniversary season (June 26 – July 31, 2021), the Festival will present more than 65 ticketed concerts and 30+ outreach performances throughout the region. For more information, visit easternmusicfestival.org. Follow EMF on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.
