Durham Businessman Charged in State Tax Case
RALEIGH – A Durham businessman was arrested Monday, March 20, 2023, on felony tax charges filed by the North Carolina Department of Revenue. Peter Kagwanja, 62, was charged with three counts of Embezzlement of State Property.
Indictments allege that Peter Kagwanja, part owner and responsible person of Lighthouse 101 Enterprises, LLLP, aided and abetted the business to embezzle, misapply, and convert to its own use $61,097.49 in State Sales Tax (State and Durham County) during the period of April 1, 2019, through July 20, 2021. During this period of time, Kagwanja was the responsible person of the business, which was under a duty to collect, hold in trust, and remit North Carolina State Taxes to the North Carolina Department of Revenue.
Kagwanja appeared before a Wake County magistrate and was placed under a $50,000.00 bond. A first appearance is scheduled for March 27, 2023 in Wake County Superior Court in Raleigh.
The charges against Kagwanja resulted from an investigation by special agents with the Department’s Criminal Investigations Section in Raleigh.
The North Carolina Department of Revenue funds public services benefiting the people of North Carolina. We administer the tax laws and collect the taxes due in an impartial, consistent, secure, and efficient manner.
