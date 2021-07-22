Newly designed store of the future with modern changes opens July 21 on Battleground Avenue; celebration includes Free Coffee for a Year* to the first 50 guests in line & check presentation to Special Olympics of North Carolina
Greensboro, NC (July 19, 2021) – People who live, work and travel through Greensboro can now experience Dunkin’s store of the future. Dunkin’ will open its new restaurant at 2609 Battleground Avenue on Wednesday, July 21, featuring the brand’s next generation design, with a modern atmosphere and innovative technologies. To celebrate, the restaurant will award free coffee for a year to the first 50 guests in the line at 5 a.m. In addition, guests can enjoy appearances by a Dunkin’ mascot and swag giveaways.
In a recent fundraising campaign, 75 Dunkin’ stores throughout the Carolinas, owned by Coastal Franchising LLC, raised $85,190;. $72,645 will be donated to Special Olympics of North Carolina and $12,545 to Special Olympics of South Carolina. The funds were raised through an in-store daily icon program, merchandise sales and special fundraising events featuring local mounted police forces, K-9 teams and Special Olympic athletes. Coastal Franchising will celebrate this amazing donation and their commitment to the local community with check presentation ceremonies to local Special Olympic athletes at this and a series of other grand openings across the states. This Wednesday’s presentation will occur at 8 a.m. with attendees from Special Olympics of North Carolina, Dunkin’ and Coastal Franchising.
Exciting elements of Dunkin’s new restaurant experience include:
- Modern Design: The openness, colors and materials used in the design help to create an approachable, positive and energetic environment.
- Premium Pours: Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are now served through an innovative tap system serving eight consistently cold beverages such as coffees, iced teas, cold brew coffee and nitro infused cold brew coffee. Crew members will also use top-quality flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make hand-crafted drinks to order.
- Dunkin’ on Demand: Dunkin’ has also introduced an area dedicated to mobile pickups, so that members of the DD Perks® Rewards program who order ahead via Dunkin’s Mobile App can get in and out of the restaurant faster than ever before. Guests will be able to track the status of their orders placed for pickup inside the restaurant via a new digital order status board.
- Dunkin’ Curbside: Guests who order ahead on the Dunkin’ app can have their food and drinks conveniently brought out to them. Whether they want to walk or drive up, Dunkin’ can keep locals, visitors, and travelers safe during the pandemic.
- Increased Energy Efficiency: The new Dunkin’ is a DD Green Achievement™ restaurant, which is designed to save 25% more energy compared to a standard Dunkin’ restaurant.
“Dunkin’s next generation stores have been exceedingly well-received, and we are proud to bring this innovative restaurant to the community," said franchisee, George Ross, CEO of Coastal Franchising. “The new modern design and technology updates will grab the attention of Dunkin’ fans old and new and help keep Greensboro running on Dunkin’ for years to come.”
The restaurant will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. To learn more about Dunkin’ and this location, visit www.dunkindonuts.com, or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications here.
*Free coffee for a year comes in the form of 1 coupon book that includes coupons for free medium hot/iced coffee, 4 coupons per month for 12 months + 2 bonus months (total 56 coupons).
About Dunkin’
Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 14 years running. The company has more than 12,600 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Dunkin' is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.
