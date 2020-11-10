Newly designed store of the future with modern changes opens Nov. 12 on Country Club Road; celebration includes Free Coffee for a Year* to the first 50 guests in the drive-thru
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (Nov. 9, 2020) – People who live, work and travel through Winston-Salem can now experience Dunkin’s store of the future, the first of its kind in Winston-Salem. Dunkin’ will open its new restaurant at 4811 Country Club Road on Thurs., Nov. 12 featuring the brand’s next generation design, with a modern atmosphere and innovative technologies.
The restaurant will open at 6 a.m. and will award free coffee for a year to the first 50 guests in the drive thru. To celebrate, the store will hold a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. with local dignitaries and Special Olympics representatives and athletes. At that time, franchisee George Ross and Coastal Franchising will present Special Olympics NC with a $1,000 donation. In addition, guests can enjoy appearances by Dunkin’ mascots and swag giveaways. After opening day, the restaurant will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Exciting elements of Dunkin’s new restaurant experience at the Country Club Road location include:
- • Modern Design: The openness, colors and materials used in the design help to create an approachable, positive and energetic environment.
- • Premium Pours: Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are now served through an innovative tap system serving eight consistently cold beverages such as coffees, iced teas, cold brew coffee and nitro infused cold brew coffee. Crew members will also use top-quality flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make hand-crafted drinks to order.
- • Dunkin’ on Demand: Dunkin’ has also introduced an area dedicated to mobile pickups, so that members of the DD Perks® Rewards program who order ahead via Dunkin’s Mobile App can get in and out of the restaurant faster than ever before. Guests will be able to track the status of their orders placed for pickup inside the restaurant via a new digital order status board.
- • Increased Energy Efficiency: The new Dunkin’ is a DD Green Achievement™ restaurant, which is designed to save 25% more energy compared to a standard Dunkin’ restaurant.
“We are thrilled to be a part of Dunkin’s next generation store initiative and can’t wait to bring this innovative new restaurant to the community,” said franchisee, George Ross. “The new menu offerings and approachable atmosphere will grab the attention of Dunkin’ fans and help keep Winston-Salem running on Dunkin’ for years to come.”
To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com, or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.
About Dunkin’
Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 14 years running. The company has more than 12,600 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.
*Free coffee for a year comes in the form of 1 coupon book that includes coupons for free medium hot/iced coffee, 4 coupons per month for 12 months + 2 bonus months (total 56 coupons).
