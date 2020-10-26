Newly designed store of the future with modern changes opens October 29 on Clayton Forest Road; celebration includes Free Coffee for a Year to the first 50 guests and check presentation to Second Harvest Food Bank of NW NC
KERNERSVILLE, NC (Oct. 26, 2020) – People who live and work in Kernersville can now experience Dunkin’s store of the future, the first of its kind in the greater area. Dunkin’ will open its new restaurant at 101 Clayton Forest Road on Thursday, October 29, featuring the brand’s next generation design, with a modern atmosphere and innovative technologies.
To celebrate the restaurant will open at 5 a.m. to award free coffee for a year* to the first 50 guests in the drive thru. In addition, guests can enjoy appearances by Dunkin’ mascots and Dunkin’ swag giveaways, including travel mugs.
At 8 a.m., franchisee Alex McCourt, and additional Dunkin’ representatives will be honoring the opening with a ribbon cutting with local dignitaries and presenting the Second Harvest Food Bank of NW NC with a $1,000 donation. Throughout the covid-19 pandemic, McCourt and other franchisee partners have been supporting any of their crew’s families in need through food donations and aim to continue to support food shortages in the area.
“The current pandemic has made food insecurity an even bigger problem for many of our neighbors here in the Piedmont, with one in five struggling with hunger this year,” said Alex McCourt, franchisee. “While we strive to be Kernersville’s go-to for their favorite coffee and donuts, we also want to serve our neighbors where they need it most, at home.”
Exciting elements of Dunkin’s new restaurant experience at the Clayton Forest Road location include:
Modern Design: The openness, colors and materials used in the design help to create an approachable, positive and energetic environment.
Premium Pours: Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are now served through an innovative tap system serving eight consistently cold beverages such as coffees, iced teas,cold brew coffee and nitro infused cold brew coffee. Crew members will also use top-quality flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make hand-crafted drinks to order.
Dunkin’ on Demand: Dunkin’ has also introduced an area dedicated to mobile pickups, so that members of the DD Perks® Rewards program who order ahead via Dunkin’s Mobile App can get in and out of the restaurant faster than ever before. Guests will be able to track the status of their orders placed for pickup inside the restaurant via a new digital order status board.
Increased Energy Efficiency: The new Dunkin’ is a DD Green Achievement™ restaurant, which is designed to save 25% more energy compared to a standard Dunkin’ restaurant.
Alex McCourt and Paresh Patel are the franchisees for the new location in Kernersville and currently operate other Dunkin’ restaurants in Asheboro and Burlington, NC and many in the northeast. “We are thrilled to be a part of Dunkin’s next generation store initiative and can’t wait to bring this innovative new restaurant to the community,” said McCourt. “The new menu offerings and approachable atmosphere will grab the attention of Dunkin’ fans and help keep Kernersville running on Dunkin’ for years to come.”
About Dunkin’
Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 13 years running. The company has more than 12,800 restaurants in 44 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.
*Free coffee for a year comes in the form of 1 coupon book that includes coupons for free medium hot/iced coffee, 4 coupons per month for 12 months + 2 bonus months (total 56 coupons).
