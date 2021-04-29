Greensboro, NC (27407)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 61F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 61F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.