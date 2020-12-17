The non-profit is soliciting proposals for destination development grants
HIGH POINT, N.C. (December 17, 2020) – The DRIVE High Point Foundation announced the new cycle of Destination Development Grants for 2021. The program is designed to provide resources for partners who embark on projects and initiatives that will complement key strategies outlined in the ten-year strategic destination plan for tourism adopted by the Visit High Point Board in 2019.
Impactful requests may include funding for signature, first time, or multi-day events; capital enhancements (renovation or additions) that create more visitor activity and an enhanced visitor experience; public art projects that create visitor engagement; and projects that create an opportunity to attract specific groups or mass visitors to High Point. Destination Development Grants will be awarded by the DRIVE High Point Foundation Board.
The board has crafted guidelines and scoring derived from the matrix outlined in the destination plan. Applications will open on December 18, 2020 and are due by February 15, 2021. Those interested in applying may access the guidelines and application under the DRIVE High Point tab at www.visithighpoint.com, located under the PARTNERS tab of the website. Interest applicants may request the information via email by contacting jsiler@visithighpoint.com.
“As we head into 2021, our partners will have to think about their visitor programming and promotion in a way that speaks to today’s consumer who has prioritized health and safety first”, says Melody Burnett, DRIVE High Point administrator.
About the DRIVE High Point Foundation:
The DRIVE High Point Foundation stands for Destination: Renew and Innovate the Visitor Experience. This organization is a nonprofit 501 (c) 3 whose mission is to form partnerships, seek funding, and enhance educational, artistic, scientific, and historical activities relevant to tourism in High Point. The DRIVE High Point Foundation works closely with Visit High Point to enhance visitor experience by developing new amenities and providing more attractors in High Point to get more outside visitation year-round. Established in 2017, the Drive High Point Foundation is funded through private donations and partnership with the Visit High Point sponsorship program.
