Dr. Lionel Kato, WS/FCS Chief Officer for Learning Supports Selected as a 2022 Dr. Samuel Houston Leadership Award Winner for the Aspiring Superintendent Program Cohort VI.
The North Carolina School Superintendents' Association (NCSSA) and the North Carolina Alliance for School Leadership Development (NCASLD) have announced the selection of Dr. Lionel Kato as a recipient of the Dr. Samuel Houston Leadership Award. Dr. Kato currently serves as the Chief Officer for Learning Supports for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
The annual award is presented to a graduate of the North Carolina School Superintendents' Association for the Aspiring Superintendent Program, a program which is designed to empower transformational education leaders for North Carolina’s public schools.
“I am beyond humbled and honored to have received the Dr. Samuel Houston Leadership Award, said Dr. Kato. “Dr. Houston’s legacy, leadership and support of the program has been significant and much appreciated. Being able to learn from and collaborate with colleagues and superintendents from all over NC has been phenomenal and I will be forever grateful for the opportunity. I would like to thank Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Tricia McManus and Executive Director of the NC School Superintendents’ Association Jack Hoke for their consideration.”
WS/FCS Superintendent Tricia McManus applauded the award and the leadership of Dr. Kato. “Dr. Kato is a compassionate leader who makes incredible contributions to our district,” said McManus. “He deserves this award for many reasons and we’re extremely proud to have him in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. Every day he works to implement our Code of Conduct, Character, and Support to improve the overall learning environment for every one of the students we serve.”
Dr. Lionel Kato served as a WS/FCS Area Superintendent from 2017 to 2021. Before coming to WS/FCS, he was the principal at North Pitt High School in Bethel, N.C. for four years. Prior to that, Dr. Kato spent four years as the principal at Farmville Middle School in Farmville, N.C. Earlier in his career, he spent four years as an assistant principal at West Greene Elementary, South Brunswick High School, and West Brunswick High Schools. Dr. Kato started his career in education as a Math and Social Studies teacher.
Dr. Kato has a bachelor’s degree from Fayetteville State University and a master’s degree from East Carolina University. He has a Doctor of Educational Leadership and Administration degree from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.
As the Chief Officer of Learning Supports, Dr. Kato oversees efforts related to a revised district Code of Conduct, Character, and Support. He will collaborate with schools, district leaders, and community partners to design, develop, and implement restorative strategies and interventions that positively impact student behavior and lead to student-centered environments that are welcoming and psychologically safe.
The award is named in honor of Dr. Samuel Houston who is President and Chief Executive Officer of the North Carolina Science, Mathematics, and Technology Education Center. Dr. Houston served as superintendent of the Mooresville Graded School District for ten years where he opened the first year-round school in North Carolina. Dr. Houston has been a champion for strategic planning, student performance and accountability, meeting the needs of the 21st century workforce, skills for the STEM world and building education partnerships. Dr. Houston also served as the first executive director of the University of North Carolina Center for Leadership Development.
Dr. Houston was awarded the Jay Robinson Leadership Award as an Exemplary Educator for his outstanding contributions to statewide public K–12 education. He also earned the RJR-Nabisco Foundation's China Breaker Award for implementing educational change. He has been inducted into the Appalachian State University Reich College of Education's Rhododendron Society and the East Carolina University's Education Hall of Fame and has received the Distinguished Career Award from the University of North Carolina – Greensboro School of Education.
Jack Hoke, Executive Director of the North Carolina School Superintendents' Association said that Dr. Kato exemplifies the traits that have guided Dr. Samuel Houston's career in educational leadership. “He has a commitment to continuous improvement, high standards of ethical conduct, strategic planning, improving student performance and meeting the needs of the 21st century workforce,” said Hoke.
