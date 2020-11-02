SHOP THE BLOCK
**This is a running list. Please check back as more retailers are added**
SHOP THE BLOCK: NOV.5 – 8, 2020 – Now’s a great time to enjoy downtown shopping. Listed below are the participating retail outlets and the deal/coupon each one is offering. A free Coupon Book comprised of each of the participants’ deals will be available the week of the event at each participating retail outlet.
Coupons/Deals only valid November 5th – 8th, 2020
**Please check with Retail Store for Hours of Operation and COVID-19 policies**
**Most Retail Stores are closed on Sundays**
Participating Stores and Deals are subject to change at any time.
*See details and restrictions below.*
A Stones Throw
133 W. 9th St.
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Phone: (336) 671-0213View Deal
Website: Visit Us Online
Sawtooth School For Visual Art
251 N. Spruce St.
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Phone: (336) 723-7395View Deal
Website: Visit Us Online
Soccer Shop
532 N. Liberty St.
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Phone: (336) 283-9011View Deal
Website: Visit Us Online
Wildlight Wellness Collective
612 N. Trade St.
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Phone: (336) 661-8313View Deal
Website: Visit Us Online
A/Perture Cinema
311 W. 4th St.
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Phone: (336) 722-8148View Deal
Website: Visit Us Online
Moji Coffee
690 N. Trade St.
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Phone: (336) 939-6654View Deal
Website: Visit Us Online
Salem Organic Supply
545 N. Trade St. Suite 106
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Phone: (336) 721-4367View Deal
Website: Visit Us Online
Camel City Hemp
1039 Burke St.
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Phone: (336) 529-6099View Deal
Website: Visit Us Online
Cyclebar
400 W. Fourth St. Suite 120
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Phone: (336) 829-5795View Deal
Website: Visit Us Online
Snob Shop
1020 Burke St.
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Phone: (336) 724-2547View Deal
Website: Visit Us Online
Sophisticated Florals By Stephanie
816 Burke St.
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Phone: (336) 816-2852View Deal
Website: Visit Us Online
Bark Avenue Boutique And Barkery
617 N. Liberty St. Suite 105
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Phone: (336) 745-5596View Deal
Website: Visit Us Online
URBN Grl
908 Burke St.
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Phone: (336) 955-2303View Deal
Website: Visit Us Online
Wood And Thread Boutique
301 Brookstown Ave.
Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101
Phone: (336) 842-5761View Deal
Website: Visit Us Online
Body & Soul
545 N. Trade St.
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Phone: (336) 723-7685View Deal
Website: Visit Us Online
Trouvaille Home
938 Burke St.
Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101
Phone: (336) 245-8965View Deal
Website: Visit Us Online
Dye Pretty Salon
621 N. Trade St.
Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101
Phone: (336) 997-2429View Deal
Website: Visit Us Online
Mast General Store
516 N. Trade St.
Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101
Phone: (336) 727-2015View Deal
Website: Visit Us Online
North Trade Street Arts Center
604-A N. Trade St.
Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101
Phone: (336) 416-2857View Deal
Website: Visit Us Online
The Escape Salon
709 N. Trade St.
Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101
Phone: (336) 631-1151View Deal
Website: Visit Us Online
Eye Care Center
500 W. 4th St Suite 102
Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101
Phone: (336) 837-3937View Deal
Website: Visit Us Online
Fiber Company
600 N. Trade St.
Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101
Phone: (336) 725-5277View Deal
Website: Visit Us Online
Camel City Goods
1004 Brookstown Ave.
Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101
Phone: (336) 422-7050View Deal
Website: Visit Us Online
Paz Studios
633 N. Trade St.
Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101
Phone: (336) 777-3839View Deal
Website: Visit Us Online
Red Dog Gallery
630 N. Liberty St.
Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101
Phone: (336) 723-4444View Deal
Website: Visit Us Online
Jewellery Unique Gifts & Accessories
500 W. 4th St Suite 101-B
Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101
Phone: (336) 893-5075View Deal
Website: Visit Us Online
The B String
560 N. Trade St.
Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101
Phone: (336) 734-1800View Deal
Website: Visit Us Online
Piedmont Craftsmen
601 N. Trade St.
Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101
Phone: (336) 725-1516View Deal
Website: Visit Us Online
Visual Index
562 N. Trade St.
Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101
Phone: (336) 875-1674View Deal
Website: Visit Us Online
Imagine Flowers
560 N. Trade St.
Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101
Phone: (336) 722-8772View Deal
Website: Visit Us Online
*Restrictions and Other Important Details
Shop the Block Deals are valid November 5th – November 8th, 2020.
Coupons & Deals are subject to change, excludes tax
Please check with individual retail stores on Hours of Operation and Covid-19 policies
Coupons/Deals are subject to availability.
Not to be reproduced
No Cash Back
Additional Exclusions may apply
If there is an error on this page, the official retail deal/coupon at the Retail Store is correct.
Please check with retail store prior to shopping if you have questions about the coupon/deal.
