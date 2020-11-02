SHOP THE BLOCK

**This is a running list. Please check back as more retailers are added**

SHOP THE BLOCK: NOV.5 – 8, 2020 –  Now’s a great time to enjoy downtown shopping. Listed below are the participating retail outlets and the deal/coupon each one is offering. A free Coupon Book comprised of each of the participants’ deals will be available the week of the event at each participating retail outlet.

Coupons/Deals only valid November 5th – 8th, 2020

**Please check with Retail Store for Hours of Operation and COVID-19 policies**

**Most Retail Stores are closed on Sundays**

Participating Stores and Deals are subject to change at any time.

*See details and restrictions below.*

  • A Stones Throw

    133 W. 9th St.
    Winston-Salem, NC 27101

    Phone: (336) 671-0213
    Website: Visit Us Online

    View Deal

  • Sawtooth School For Visual Art

    251 N. Spruce St.
    Winston-Salem, NC 27101

    Phone: (336) 723-7395
    Website: Visit Us Online

    View Deal

  • Soccer Shop

    532 N. Liberty St.
    Winston-Salem, NC 27101

    Phone: (336) 283-9011
    Website: Visit Us Online

    View Deal

  • Wildlight Wellness Collective

    612 N. Trade St.
    Winston-Salem, NC 27101

    Phone: (336) 661-8313
    Website: Visit Us Online

    View Deal

  • A/Perture Cinema

    311 W. 4th St.
    Winston-Salem, NC 27101

    Phone: (336) 722-8148
    Website: Visit Us Online

    View Deal

  • Moji Coffee

    690 N. Trade St.
    Winston-Salem, NC 27101

    Phone: (336) 939-6654
    Website: Visit Us Online

    View Deal

  • Salem Organic Supply

    545 N. Trade St. Suite 106
    Winston-Salem, NC 27101

    Phone: (336) 721-4367
    Website: Visit Us Online

    View Deal

  • Camel City Hemp

    1039 Burke St.
    Winston-Salem, NC 27101

    Phone: (336) 529-6099
    Website: Visit Us Online

    View Deal

  • Cyclebar

    400 W. Fourth St. Suite 120
    Winston-Salem, NC 27101

    Phone: (336) 829-5795
    Website: Visit Us Online

    View Deal

  • Snob Shop

    1020 Burke St.
    Winston-Salem, NC 27101

    Phone: (336) 724-2547
    Website: Visit Us Online

    View Deal

  • Sophisticated Florals By Stephanie

    816 Burke St.
    Winston-Salem, NC 27101

    Phone: (336) 816-2852
    Website: Visit Us Online

    View Deal

  • Bark Avenue Boutique And Barkery

    617 N. Liberty St. Suite 105
    Winston-Salem, NC 27101

    Phone: (336) 745-5596
    Website: Visit Us Online

    View Deal

  • URBN Grl

    908 Burke St.
    Winston-Salem, NC 27101

    Phone: (336) 955-2303
    Website: Visit Us Online

    View Deal

  • Wood And Thread Boutique

    301 Brookstown Ave.
    Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101

    Phone: (336) 842-5761
    Website: Visit Us Online

    View Deal

  • Body & Soul

    545 N. Trade St.
    Winston-Salem, NC 27101

    Phone: (336) 723-7685
    Website: Visit Us Online

    View Deal

  • Trouvaille Home

    938 Burke St.
    Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101

    Phone: (336) 245-8965
    Website: Visit Us Online

    View Deal

  • Dye Pretty Salon

    621 N. Trade St.
    Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101

    Phone: (336) 997-2429
    Website: Visit Us Online

    View Deal

  • Mast General Store

    516 N. Trade St.
    Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101

    Phone: (336) 727-2015
    Website: Visit Us Online

    View Deal

  • North Trade Street Arts Center

    604-A N. Trade St.
    Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101

    Phone: (336) 416-2857
    Website: Visit Us Online

    View Deal

  • The Escape Salon

    709 N. Trade St.
    Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101

    Phone: (336) 631-1151
    Website: Visit Us Online

    View Deal

  • Eye Care Center

    500 W. 4th St Suite 102
    Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101

    Phone: (336) 837-3937
    Website: Visit Us Online

    View Deal

  • Fiber Company

    600 N. Trade St.
    Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101

    Phone: (336) 725-5277
    Website: Visit Us Online

    View Deal

  • Camel City Goods

    1004 Brookstown Ave.
    Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101

    Phone: (336) 422-7050
    Website: Visit Us Online

    View Deal

  • Paz Studios

    633 N. Trade St.
    Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101

    Phone: (336) 777-3839
    Website: Visit Us Online

    View Deal

  • Red Dog Gallery

    630 N. Liberty St.
    Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101

    Phone: (336) 723-4444
    Website: Visit Us Online

    View Deal

  • Jewellery Unique Gifts & Accessories

    500 W. 4th St Suite 101-B
    Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101

    Phone: (336) 893-5075
    Website: Visit Us Online

    View Deal

  • The B String

    560 N. Trade St.
    Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101

    Phone: (336) 734-1800
    Website: Visit Us Online

    View Deal

  • Piedmont Craftsmen

    601 N. Trade St.
    Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101

    Phone: (336) 725-1516
    Website: Visit Us Online

    View Deal

  • Visual Index

    562 N. Trade St.
    Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101

    Phone: (336) 875-1674
    Website: Visit Us Online

    View Deal

  • Imagine Flowers

    560 N. Trade St.
    Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101

    Phone: (336) 722-8772
    Website: Visit Us Online

    View Deal
 

*Restrictions and Other Important Details

Shop the Block Deals are valid November 5th – November 8th, 2020.
Coupons & Deals are subject to change, excludes tax
Please check with individual retail stores on Hours of Operation and Covid-19 policies
Coupons/Deals are subject to availability.
Not to be reproduced
No Cash Back
Additional Exclusions may apply
If there is an error on this page, the official retail deal/coupon at the Retail Store is correct.
Please check with retail store prior to shopping if you have questions about the coupon/deal.

