WINSTON-SALEM, NC (February 8, 2021) – The Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership has recently launched the “Take Out Pledge” Contest which ends Feb. 28.
The purpose of this contest is to further amplify the successful “TakeOutPledgews” efforts where each participant pledges to shop at a local business twice a week, with emphasis on businesses in downtown Winston-Salem. Participants can submit receipts and enter a drawing to win up to $500 Grand Prize in Gift Certificates to their favorite Downtown Winston-Salem Business. We will also give away five (5) secondary prizes of $100.
The “Take Out Pledge” is where people take a silent pledge to shop at local businesses twice a week (retail, restaurant, service, other) and tip extra if possible during these difficult times surrounding the pandemic.
The details of the contest can be seen on the Contest Website at https://www.downtownws.com/takoutpledge_contest/
