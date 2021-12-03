Downtown Streets Closed for Holiday Celebrations December 3 and 4
Greensboro, NC (December 3, 2021) – Downtown Streets will be closed to vehicle traffic for the Festival of Lights Friday, December 3, and the Holiday Parade Saturday, December 4. Drivers should avoid the following areas.
Friday Road Closures
- Davie Street from Friendly Avenue to Abe Brenner Place: 12-11 pm
- Elm Street from Friendly Avenue to Lewis Street: 3-11 pm
- McGee Street from Greene Street to Davie Street: 3-11 pm
- Market Street from Greene Street to Church Street: 6-11 pm
- Friendly Avenue from Church Street to Elm Street: 6-11 pm
Saturday Road Closures
- Parade Line-up: 8 am to 2 pm
- Greene Street from Lindsay Street to Fisher Avenue
- Fisher Avenue/Murrow Boulevard from Greene Street to Lindsay Street
- Battleground Avenue from Smith Street to Greene Street
- Paisley Street from Smith Street to Lindsay Street
- Parade Route: 10:30 am to 2 pm
- Greene Street from Lindsay Street to Market Street
- Market St from Eugene Street to Church Street
- Church Street from Sycamore Street to Lindsay Street
- Other Areas for Parade Participants and Locals Access Only: 11 am to 2 pm
- Elm Street from South Park Drive to Washington Street
- Smith Street from Eugene Street to Elm Street
- Lindsay Street from Elm Street to Murrow Boulevard
- Davie Street from Washington Street to Church Street
- Bellemeade Street from Commerce Place to Davie Street
- Friendly Avenue from Greene Street to Murrow Boulevard
For event information, visit the Downtown Greensboro Incorporated website, www.downtowngreensboro.org/downtown-in-december.
