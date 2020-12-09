GREENSBORO, NC (December 9, 2020) – Several downtown streets will be closed Saturday, December 12 and Sunday, December 13 for Downtown Greensboro Inc.’s Balloon Regatta, taking place from 12-4 pm both days. The following streets will be closed to all but event traffic:
* Church Street from Lindsey Street to Washington Street from 7 am, Saturday, through 5 pm, Sunday.
* East Market Street from Davie Street to Church Street from 7 am to 5 pm each day.
* East Friendly Avenue from Murrow Boulevard to Davie Street from 7 am to 5 pm each day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.