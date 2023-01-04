Downtown Greensboro Inc.’s (DGI) Downtown in December 2022 experiences drew to a close with the final votes cast for Tinsel Town and the Holiday Window Contest. The holidays proved to be an exciting time, as Downtown in December presented by Allegacy drew hundreds of thousands of visitors to the center city to celebrate and support small businesses.
This year Tinsel Town generated 8,817 votes from visitors, earning the most community engagement since its launch in 2020. Of the 50 organizations that participated, the top five trees with the most votes will receive a $500 donation to their nonprofit.
2022 WINNERS:
- Greensboro Ballet
- Break the Chain Kennel Kru sponsored by Tyler Redhead & McAlister
- Youth Focus sponsored by Snider Fleet Solutions
- Cone Health Philanthropy’s Area of Greatest Need Fund sponsored by Triad Foot & Ankle Center
- Crooked Tail Cat Café sponsored by Salon Midtown
In the Holiday Window Contest, Oscar Oglethorpe’s display received the most votes out of 13 participating businesses. Their winning prize includes $250 from DGI to be used towards their marketing efforts.
“Oscar Oglethorpe is so happy to be a part of the downtown GSO community! Participating in events like these allows us to connect to other small businesses together and encourage folks to engage with our little community,” says Gray Perry. "Rafa Sharif always has fun creating our window displays, but our Holiday Window is extra fun to put together every year. Thank you to our awesome patients and downtown GSO patrons for participating this year. We always appreciate your support!"
Seasonal fun still continues at the Piedmont Winterfest ice rink in LeBauer Park. Skate times run through January 29, visit https://www.piedmontwinterfest.com/ to purchase tickets online.
