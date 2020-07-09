GREENSBORO, NC – Downtown Greensboro Inc (DGI)., has launched its 2020 Passport Program to encourage tourism of downtown businesses through a digital App. The program will run July 1 to September 30.
There are three digital passports within the App in which participants may play: Shopping, Food & Drink, and Things to Do. Users complete a required task at each business to earn points. New for 2020, tasks can include posting a photo while taking a virtual class, online shopping from a downtown retailer, and/or ordering takeout from a downtown restaurant. Once three points are received, the user will receive a prize.
DGI received a grant of $20,000 from Lincoln Financial for the 2020 Downtown Greensboro Summer Passport Program. Started four years ago as a booklet passport, the Program converted to a digital format in 2019. In its digital debut in 2019, more than 1,500 users downloaded the App.
The Downtown Greensboro, Inc. App is available in both the Google Play and Apple Store. More information about the Passport Program can be found at www.downtowngreensboro.org/events/downtown-summer-passport/.
