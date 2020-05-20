GREENSBORO, NC – Downtown Greensboro Inc. (DGI), with support from the Guilford Merchants Association (GMA) and the Greensboro Virus Relief Fund, has initiated the DGI Retail Revitalization Grant Program, to award small business grants to retailers in downtown Greensboro impacted by COVID-19. Grants of up to $1,500 will be awarded for new business plan initiatives, inventory growth, marketing, rent assistance, job retention and other related business expenses.
“Throughout this pandemic, DGI has initiated programs – like our GoFundMe to support both Cone Health employees and downtown restaurants – to help our downtown businesses. This grant program is the next step,” says Zack Matheny, DGI President and CEO. “The Retail Revitalization Grant Program will support our downtown storefronts as they begin to re-open for our community.”
Any storefront retail business that sells a good or service located in the downtown Greensboro Business Investment District (BID), and has been in business prior to January 1, 2020, is eligible to apply. Start-up money for the Retail Revitalization Grant Program in the amount of $55,000 is being provided by DGI and GMA. The Greensboro Virus Relief Fund, established by United Way of Greater Greensboro, City of Greensboro and Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, awarded the program an additional $24,000.
“GMA/FirstPoint has supported and promoted downtown Greensboro businesses since 1906. We are fully committed to continuing our support in these unprecedented times,” says Mark Prince, GMA President and CEO. “Our commitment to downtown Greensboro aligns well with DGI and we are proud to partner with DGI to provide additional funding for this program.”
With a goal to help as many downtown retailers as possible, DGI will continue to solicit matching grant funds from corporations. For members of the public who would like to help our downtown retailers in their time of need, a GoFundMe account has been set-up to receive additional donations for the grant program.
“Small business is the heart of our center city and keeping our small businesses afloat should be a community-wide effort,” Matheny says.
More information about the DGI Retail Revitalization Grant Program, including the grant application and sponsorship details, can be found at www.downtowngreensboro.org/RRGprogram.
