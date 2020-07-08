GREENSBORO, NC – Downtown Greensboro Inc. (DGI) and the Guilford Merchants Association (GMA) have awarded the second round of Retail Revitalization Grants to downtown businesses affected by both COVID-19, as well as the civil unrest in late May.

PHOTO ABOVE: Zack Matheny, President/CEO of Downtown Greensboro, Inc., presents Mrs. Eunice Dudley of Dudley Beauty School with a $1,500 Retail Revitalization Grant check.

A total of 41 grants of up to $1,500 each have been awarded since the beginning of June. The grant money can be used for storefront repairs, lost inventory, new business plan initiatives, inventory growth, marketing, rent assistance, job retention and other related business expenses.

Second Round Grant Recipients are:

Beer Co.

Blue Denim

Design Archives Vintage Inc

Dudley Beauty School System, Inc.

Greensboro Day Spa

Greensboro Rickshaw

Hudson's Hill

Midori Japanese Restaurant

Pokebowl inc

Salon Crie

Terra Blue

Thousands O' Prints Inc.

Undercurrent Restaurant

Wes Swan Counseling, PLLC

White and Wood

Start-up money for the Retail Revitalization Grant Program was provided by DGI and GMA. The Greensboro Virus Relief Fund, established by United Way of Greater Greensboro, City of Greensboro and Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, awarded the program $24,000.

Additional funds have been raised by community donations via a GoFundMe campaign, including a $5,000 challenge donation from an anonymous donor, $5,000 from Deuterman Law Group, $2,500 from the Downtown Residents Association, $1,500 from the Jewish Foundation, and $1,000 from the Rotary Club of Greensboro. Because of the community donations received, DGI and GMA are continuing to accept applications for a third round of awards.

More information about the DGI Retail Revitalization Grant Program, including the grant application and donation information, can be found at www.downtowngreensboro.org/about-us/covid-19-resources/rrgprogram/.

