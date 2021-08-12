GREENSBORO, NC – There’s a lot going on in downtown Greensboro this summer, with a new co-working space under construction and a new events venue underway in the Gateway building.
Transform GSO Adding Second Co-Working Location
On October 6, Transform GSO (formerly HQ Greensboro) will open the doors to its second location at 111 Bain St. in the Gateway building, the former headquarters of Blue Bell Company. The expanded space will add 52 offices, 2,500 square feet of shared workspace, four conference rooms and a large classroom, along with an expansive bar, two wellness rooms and access to gym facilities.
Since its opening in 2015, Transform GSO has operated from its 111 Lewis St. location. “Apart from the temporary impact of the pandemic, the concept has enjoyed great success,” said Ken Causey, co-founder and co-owner of Transform GSO. “We currently serve more than 200 members at our first location. With the expansion, which triples our footprint in downtown Greensboro, we aim to more than double membership.”
“The new location of Transform GSO will also be home to the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce’s Launch Greensboro program for entrepreneurs,” said Kaitlin Conover, executive director of Transform GSO.
Multiple Audiences
While entrepreneurs, start-ups and early-stage companies are vitally important, Transform GSO serves multiple audiences—including established small businesses, college students and nonprofits. Many larger businesses also join co-working spaces like Transform GSO.
As local companies adapt to the broad structural shift that’s unfolding to more hybrid, remote work arrangements, Transform GSO will become a natural option to consider—a third option to the corporate and home office. “More than ever, employees want the flexibility to choose how and where they work,” said Andy Zimmerman, co-founder and co-owner of Transform GSO.
To date, 20 of the 52 offices in the expansion space have been rented and the number of shared workspace members is well ahead of forecast.
Elm & Bain, a New Downtown Events Venue, Sets Grand Opening
Also on October 6, downtown events venue Elm & Bain will open for business. The 13,000-square-foot space at 620-B South Elm St. will be located inside the Gateway building, close to downtown shops and restaurants. When completed, it will accommodate 225 seated guests and nearly 500 standing (cocktail style).
Veteran events planner Veronica Foster will manage Elm & Bain. Foster has nearly 20 years of experience creating special occasions for individuals and corporations, and is a Master Wedding Planner, one of just 50 individuals in the U.S. who carry the title.
“It’s such a rare opportunity to play a key role in creating the Elm & Bain experience, from the ground up,” said Foster. “What makes Elm & Bain truly special is the combination of our downtown location, distinctive design and the variety of events we’re able to host.”
In addition to indoor facilities, Elm & Bain will have a versatile outdoor space that can host food trucks or other creative set ups. Bar services will be managed exclusively by 1618 Concepts. To accommodate the large number of guests the space can hold, there will be parking for 270 cars on site.
To date, Elm & Bain has booked more than 10 events for the fourth quarter, including five weddings, two corporate events, an art installation and several brewhouse celebrations.
About Transform GSO
With locations at 111 Lewis St. and 111 Bain St. (in the Gateway building), Transform GSO is a shared workspace in downtown Greensboro designed to empower entrepreneurs, small businesses and professionals with the collaborative workspace and resources they need to achieve their goals, all under one roof. For more information, visit Transform GSO or view a walk-though of the space on You Tube video.
