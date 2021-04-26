HIGH POINT, N.C., April 26, 2021 – High Point University announces Russell Weiner will serve as HPU’s Corporate Executive in Residence. Weiner is the chief operating officer and president of Domino's U.S., the world’s largest pizza brand.
Weiner joins a long list of faculty in residence at HPU. The Access to Innovators program at HPU connects students with industry leaders for networking and mentorship opportunities. Weiner joins Apple Co-founder Steve Wozniak, HPU’s Innovator in Residence; Netflix Co-founder Marc Randolph, HPU’s Entrepreneur in Residence; Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall, HPU’s Sports Executive in Residence; Former U.S. Ambassador and FCC Chairman William “Bill” Kennard, HPU’s Global Leader in Residence; ABC News’ “Nightline” Anchor Byron Pitts, HPU’s Journalist in Residence; American Actor, Producer and Television Presenter Dean Cain, HPU’s Actor in Residence; and many others.
In his role, Weiner oversees the global centers of excellence teams responsible for marketing, operations, store growth and development, franchise relations, analytics and insights, and e-commerce in the U.S. Weiner was first named to the newly-created position of chief operating officer and president of the Americas in July 2018.
Prior to becoming chief operating officer, Weiner served as president of Domino's USA from October 2014 to July 2018, after joining the company as executive vice president – chief marketing officer in 2008. Weiner also serves on the board of directors of The Clorox Co.
Weiner's impact on the true reshaping of the Domino's brand during the past decade has been tremendous. Named Brandweek's 2010 Marketer of the Year in the restaurant category, Weiner was responsible for the reinvention of Domino's menu and advertising. Under his leadership, Domino's introduced a new recipe for its traditional pizza, as well as Handmade Pan Pizza, Stuffed Cheesy Bread, Specialty Chicken and Parmesan Bread Bites.
Weiner also was named one of the 10 Who Made Their Mark in 2010 by Ad Age, joined by the likes of Betty White and Conan O'Brien. The advertising campaign that launched the "new and inspired" pizza recipe featured the highest-rated television spot in the restaurant industry in more than 10 years of tracking conducted by the agency Millward Brown.
Weiner also led the creation of the "pizza theater" store design, the development of a new logo for the brand, and numerous digital marketing and social media innovations. He oversaw the creation of the DXP pizza delivery vehicle, as well as marketing support for several technology innovations and launches. Weiner also led the development and rollout of an updated Domino's global brand mission – a platform that was announced to a global audience at Domino’s biennial Worldwide Rally in 2014.
Prior to joining Domino's in 2008, Weiner led the marketing for Pepsi's North American cola business. He has both Emmy and Effie award-winning television commercials to his credit. He was named one of Brandweek's 2008 Top 10 Marketers of the Next Generation and was listed in Ad Age magazine's Top 40 Under 40 in 2007.
Weiner earned a Bachelor of Arts in government from Cornell University and an MBA in marketing and international business from New York University's Stern School of Business.
Photos: 1) Russell Weiner, COO and President of Domino’s U.S., joins High Point University as Corporate Executive in Residence.
