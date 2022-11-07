DollyWood Smoky Mountain Christmas Nominated For USA Today 10 Best Theme Park Award
Voting for best theme park holiday event runs through Monday, Dec. 5
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (Monday, November 7, 2022) — Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana—the 14-time and only winner of Amusement Today’s Golden Ticket Award for Best Theme Park Christmas Event—has been nominated in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards for Best Theme Park Holiday Event. The contest, which now is live, runs through Monday, Dec. 5 at 11:59 a.m.
A page with a link to the voting page can be found at dollywood.com/vote. Anyone is eligible to vote and may do so once per day, per device. Nominees for all categories are chosen by a panel of relevant experts, which includes a combination of editors from USA Today, editors from 10Best.com, expert contributors and more.
The theme park industry’s premier Christmas event has been a long-held tradition for generations of guests since its debut in 1990. With more than 6 million holiday lights, festive holiday performances and a cheerful Christmas atmosphere, Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana (now-Jan. 1, 2023) truly captures the essence of Christmas. From the cheer and joy of traditional holiday shows to the excitement of watching Santa at work in his Smoky Mountain cabin, Dollywood’s Christmas festival helps families create memories to share for a lifetime. Guests also can enjoy Dollywood’s signature rides and attractions that operate in this merry environment.
Dollywood’s family favorite shows will be lighting up both indoor and outdoor stages. The festival’s headline show, “Christmas in the Smokies,” has been a must-see for families every Christmas season since it began more than 30 years ago. Families also can enjoy “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” “O’ Holy Night,” “Christmas with the Kingdom Heirs,” “The Mistletones,” “Appalachian Christmas with the Smoky Mountain String Band” and more. And for those looking to celebrate the holidays with the perfect family meal, Dollywood’s team of chefs have a menu full of culinary surprises sure to delight.
For more information about Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana, please visit Dollywood.com or download the Dollywood app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.