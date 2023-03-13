Distinguished Citizen Award Recipient Announced
Winston-Salem N.C., February 13, 2023 – The Hickory Council, Boy Scouts of America will hold its annual Distinguished Citizen Award event on Thursday, April 27, 2023, to recognize Dr. Elwood Robinson, chancellor of Winston-Salem State University, who has shown to personify the spirit of Scouting.
Community leaders, family, and friends will gather in person to celebrate this extraordinary recognition of Dr. Robinson, who has served the triad and surrounding communities through a lifetime of leadership and service. Most significantly, his impact has been felt in the realm of higher education, but he has also made significant contributions as a philanthropist, supporter of non-profits, and international relations.
“Dr. Robinson exemplifies the motto and principles of the Boy Scouts of America. We seek out community leaders that are visibly supporting and making a difference in their communities. As a leader, he is demonstrating the way forward for our future change makers”, said Drew Armstrong, Scout Executive/CEO of the Old Hickory Council. “We are also thrilled to fully celebrate our honoree with an entirely in-person ceremony this year. We look forward to welcoming back the community for a tremendous event.”
Dr. Robinson joins an elite group of honorees that recently included Carl Armato, president and chief executive officer of Novant Heath, and Dr. Julie A. Freischlag, chief executive officer of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.
“I am truly humbled to be selected by my contemporaries for such a prestigious honor. I want to express my most sincere appreciation to each of them for their confidence in my work. I do not take lightly the weight a recognition like this holds. It is often said that it is not enough just to be good; you also must do good, and so I try to live each day sowing the seeds of kindness, generosity, and compassion in my community. It is my hope that I spark a wave of support for a great organization that is nonyielding in its drive to better each of our communities,” said WSSU Chancellor Dr. Elwood Robinson.
In addition to honoring Dr. Robinson, this year’s event will highlight the 2023 launch of Old Hickory Council’s Scoutreach program. Scoutreach is a concentrated effort to provide Scouting programs to youth in need. A kickoff activity was recently held with the first community partner, the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club on Reynolds Park Road. This is the beginning of Boy Scouts of America’s renewed commitment to provide positive adult role models and life skills to ALL youth, regardless of financial capability and family structure.
For 30 years, the Old Hickory Council, headquartered in Winston-Salem, has sought to recognize individuals in the community who are role models by their accomplishments and are also an example of what scouting holds most important -- leadership and service to others. From the very first honoree in 1990, this important community event has raised over $5 million for scouting in northwest North Carolina.
Out of more than 260 Boy Scout Councils across the United States, the Old Hickory Council continues to be recognized as one of the premier councils in the nation. The council has served young people and their families throughout the eight counties in northwest North Carolina with leadership training programs, life skills development families, community service, and personal fitness for almost 110 years.
Circle the date on your calendar for the Distinguished Citizen Award event on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at the Benton Convention Center.
The Old Hickory Council, based in Winston-Salem, serves youth and families through scouting in eight northwest North Carolina counties, including Alleghany, Ashe, Forsyth, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes, and Yadkin.
ABOUT THE HICKORY COUNCIL, BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA
The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law. Additional information about scouting can be found at www.scouting.org. For information on the Old Hickory Council and how to become involved in Scouting in Northwest North Carolina, go to www.oldhickorycouncil.org.
