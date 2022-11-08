Discover the Next Big Thing in Creative Entrepreneurship
Winston-Salem, NC (November 1, 2022) -Twelve finalists of the Velocity Creative Accelerator will present their innovative businesses during this year’s Demo Day on Thursday, November 10, 2022. This is the seventh creative accelerator hosted by the Center for Creative Economy (CCE) in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
The 12 creative companies have been participating in a 10-week intensive education and mentoring program that culminates with the top three startups splitting a pool of $50,000 in seed-stage investment.
During Demo Day, each participant will pitch and showcase their creative businesses to prospective funders, businesses, and the community. Talitha Vickers of Kilpatrick Townsend will serve as emcee.
At this event, attendees can explore demo tables and hear each startup pitch. Funding awards will be announced during the event.
Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022
Time: Demo Tables open at 4:00 pm. Program begins at 4:30 pm.
Location: 500 West 5th Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101, 4th Floor @ Winston Starts
Registration: The event is free and offered in a hybrid format. A zoom link will be sent for those desiring to connect remotely. . Registration is required: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/438978134417
ADDITIONAL DETAILS
This year 72 startups from 10 states and 19 international countries applied for acceptance to participate in this year’s accelerator. Of the 12 companies chosen for the program, 67% are run by women entrepreneurs and 42% are founded by people of color.
Participants have returned to Winston-Salem for Velocity Week November 6th through November 11th. Post Velocity, startups have the opportunity to continue to work with their mentors and showcase their business to prospective funders.
Since its inception in 2016, CCE’s creative accelerator has launched 70 companies, with 80% still in business. The companies have earned $14 million in revenue, raised $21 million in investments, and created 289 jobs.
“Our startups make huge strides each year. We are proud of the great work they are doing to develop strong business models and attract customers to grow their businesses. The 2022 cohort is no exception, and I’m sure will do very well as they launch their companies.” says Margaret Collins, CCE’s Founding Executive Director.
This year’s cohort is using their creative talents to bring innovation to their industries:
- The Black Aesthetic (High Point, NC): Offers Black owned luxury home decor brands in a gathering space that supports the growth of Black creative businesses.
- Blessed Inspiration (High Point, NC): A small calming space that soothes the senses and rejuvenates the spirit through massage, facials, and body products with quality natural ingredients.
- Cipher-Lytics (Atlanta, GA): Help small property investors speed up the research process in their local areas. by providing a one-stop-shop for collecting data from multiple sources in one dashboard.
- Fifth App (Malmo, Sweden): An app which gamifies fashion design, allowing amateur fashionistas to design their own garments and get feedback from established brands and influencers.
- Guild Glass (Winston-Salem, NC): A full-service production glass house offering stock, customizable stock, and fully custom products made from 100% recycled glass.
- Guipil Publishing House (Winston-Salem, NC ): Helping Latino women who are aspiring authors to create a positive impact in their lives and communities by crafting and publishing a book.
- Hot Route Analytics (Charlotte, NC): Providing small college teams with user-friendly tools they can use to be better prepared for their next opponent and gain an advantage by providing analytics and data to understand their opponent’s next move.
- House of Gertrud (Winston-Salem, NC): An artist studio, shop and gathering place situated in Winston-Salem’s West-End. Guests are invited to unwind in this immersive throwback experience, where they’ll discover quirky artful goods, vintage finds and mellow creative workshops.
- LBI Backstage Pass (Asheville, NC): A digital network that engages and inspires women thought leaders, industry disruptors, and business activists to collectively forge a kinder, more equitable world, together.
- Matte Box Studios (Winston-Salem, NC): A purpose-built soundstage, modern production offices, and highly skilled local crew located in the heart of North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad.
- North Carolina Black Creatives (Wilmington, NC): Providing access, resources, and education to aspiring Black filmmakers, industry professionals, and content creators, through networking events, and workshops.
- Red House Concerts (Rural Hall, NC): A home studio that facilitates the creation of original music and podcasts.
###
Center for Creative Economy- CCE’s programs provide inception stage business training to strengthen and expand the capacity for creatives and artists to launch sustainable companies. Our customized education and mentorship programs fulfill our mission to Launch, Grow, and Accelerate creative entrepreneurs, and businesses.
