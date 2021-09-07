GREENSBORO, NC – Chow Downtown, Downtown Greensboro Inc.’s annual restaurant week, returns Sept.13-19 with a promise of can’t-miss specials and deals at many of the center city’s dining establishments.
Chow Downtown will include varying specials for both lunch and dinner. While most downtown restaurants have re-opened for dine-in, Chow Downtown will also include take-out specials for those wanting an at-home meal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.