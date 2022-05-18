DGI’s Passport Program Returns for the Summer
Downtown Greensboro, Inc. (DGI) is heating up the summer season with the return of the Summer Passport Program, sponsored by new community partners, Curriculum Associates.
“We are thrilled to be the presenting sponsor for this year’s Summer Passport Program,” said Bryan Deyermond, Talent Partner at Curriculum Associates’ new Greensboro office opening this summer in the center city. “As Curriculum Associates moves into downtown Greensboro, we are excited to champion local businesses and become part of this vibrant, welcoming community.”
DGI’s Summer Passport Program challenges the Triad to spend $25 or more in a downtown business for the chance to win money. Participants can upload a photo of their signed receipt via the Downtown Greensboro App or to the Downtown Greensboro website to be entered into a weekly drawing for $500. Additionally, the represented business on the winning receipt will also receive $500. Spend more money, get more entries. For example, spend $100 and receive four weekly entries.
The contest will run for 14 weeks this summer. Entries will begin on May 30, with the first drawing to be held Friday, June 3 and the final drawing on Friday, September 2.
To enter, participants have the choice to submit a receipt to DGI’s website or download the free Downtown Greensboro app from either the Google Play or Apple Store. All businesses located in Downtown Greensboro are part of the program.
For more information and the rules to play, visit www.downtowngreensboro.org/events/summer-passport/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.