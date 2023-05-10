DGI’s Passport Program Returns for 14 Weeks this Summer
GREENSBORO, NC (May 10, 2023) - Downtown Greensboro, Inc. (DGI) is once again heating up the summer season with the return of the Summer Passport Program, presented by Skyla Credit Union.
“Skyla aims to support community initiatives that are the building blocks to create more pathways to sustainable income for individuals and families. We know that our small and local business community is what helps our community thrive as a whole and we are so excited to invest and support initiatives like the Downtown Greensboro Passport program,” says James Jeter with Skyla Credit Union.
Spend $25 or more in a downtown Greensboro business for a chance to win $500. Participants can upload a photo of their receipt via the Downtown Greensboro App or to the Downtown Greensboro website to be entered into a weekly drawing for $500. Additionally, the represented business on the winning receipt will also receive $500. Spend more money, get more entries. For example, spend $100 and receive four weekly entries.
The contest will run for 14 weeks this summer. Entries will begin on May 26, with the first drawing to be held Friday, June 2 and the final drawing on Friday, September 1.
All businesses located in Downtown Greensboro are part of the Summer Passport program.
For more information and the rules to play, visit www.downtowngreensboro.org/events/summer-passport/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.