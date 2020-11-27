DGI’s Downtown in December kicks off with Small Business Saturday, Ice Skating and Sonic Forest

Downtown Greensboro, Inc.’s (DGI) Downtown in December presented by Allegacy officially kicks off this Saturday with three outdoor, family-friendly, and safe experiences in Downtown Greensboro.
SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY | SHOP, SIP + STROLL
Stroll along a pedestrian-friendly Elm Street for local holiday finds on Small Business Saturday, November 28 (6:00-9:00 p.m.). Get a jump on holiday shopping, shop local and enjoy complimentary beverages from participating downtown retailers. Some retailers will also feature live music and have extended shopping hours.
“As we all know, this has not been a typical year and our downtown business owners need your support more than ever,” stressed Sarah Healy, DGI’s Director of Operations. “Our retailers have extensive safety measures in place so the community can feel secure coming downtown this weekend to shop our unique retailers. Plus, you’ll feel great knowing your money is going to keep small businesses afloat during this challenging time.”
PIEDMONT WINTERFEST now thru January 31
Through reservations and enhanced décor, the downtown Ice Rink has come to life in the parking lot off East Lewis Street (near SouthEnd Brewing and Fat Tuesday). Reservations required at piedmontwinterfest.com.
SONIC FOREST: November 28 – December 27
“Sonic Forest” is a multi-sensory, interactive installation that is composed of 16 “trees”. Interacting with the electronic trees triggers a series of events from an original score of melodic tones, environmental sounds, and spoken or whispered expressions to an ever-changing color palette of LED lights. Sonic Forest will be open daily 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. for a free, walk-thru family experience and will be located at Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive at Hamburger Square.
Beginning December 1, two more Downtown in December experiences will launch:
12 DAYS OF MEALS: December 1-12
DGI is asking the community to donate to a GoFundMe to provide free meals to those in need during the holiday season. The 12 Days of Meals campaign has an established goal of $36,000 which will provide 250 warm meals a day, December 1-12, to Greensboro Urban Ministry.
"We believe the 2020 holiday season means supporting our neighbors now more than ever," says Stacy Calfo, Director of Marketing for DGI. "This campaign aims to do just that by not only supporting those less fortunate in the community, but also providing much-needed support to our downtown restaurants."
MERRY MADNESS PASSPORT: December 1-31
This abbreviated version of our Summer Passport program will feature a grand prize including a weekend stay at the newly renovated Downtown Marriott, $100 gift certificate to a downtown restaurant of your choosing, and a $50 gift certificate to your favorite downtown retailer. Download the Downtown Greensboro App in the Apple Store or Google Play to explore destinations while earning prizes.
A reminder to the community that you must wear a mask, maintain social distancing and stay home if you are feeling sick. For a complete listing of experiences to be held throughout Downtown Greensboro in December, please visit www.downtownindecember.org.
