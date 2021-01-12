GREENSBORO, NC – Downtown Greensboro Inc. (DGI), has launched the #DGSOtogo contest to promote small businesses in the center city during the winter months. Participants in the contest have the opportunity to win $500 per week for themselves and the business they visited.
DGI is challenging the Triad to find a local spot in downtown Greensboro and order takeout, gift cards or shop online. After spending $25 or more in a downtown business, participants can upload a photo of their signed receipt to be entered into a weekly drawing for $500. Additionally, the represented business on the receipt will also receive $500. Four other weekly winners will receive local business cards and/or downtown merchandise.
DGI hopes to raise enough donations from corporate partners to cover at least 12 weeks of drawings all while supporting the local economy. According to statistics, if every family spent an additional $10 per month at a local shop, the result would be an additional $9.3 billion directly returned to the local economy.
For a complete list of downtown restaurants and shops that offer convenient ways to dine in, order and shop online, and rules of the contest, visit https://www.downtowngreensboro.org/about-us/covid-19-resources/dgsotogo/.
