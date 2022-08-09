DGI Hires Director of Strategic Initiatives
Rob Overman will begin his new role in early September
GREENSBORO, NC (August 9, 2022) - Downtown Greensboro Inc. (DGI) has announced the hiring of Rob Overman to serve in the newly-created position of Director of Strategic Initiatives. In this new role, Overman will be responsible for implementing the goals and objectives of DGI, as outlined in the 2030 Strategic Action Plan, including serving as a liaison between the organization and the City, the City Council, downtown stakeholders, as well as organizations which support and impact DGI’s mission.
For more than five years Overman has served as the Executive Director of Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc. (GDPI); a private, nonprofit organization that serves as the executive management entity for Center City and LeBauer Parks in the heart of downtown Greensboro. As one of the largest private/public partnerships in Greensboro, GDPI, under his leadership, has grown into a robust organization that has changed the landscape of downtown.
“As I reflected on this new opportunity to continue serving the community I grew up in, it became apparent to me that the mission and goals of DGI truly aligned with my values,” Overman says. “Having witnessed first-hand the impact DGI has on our downtown landscape, I am honored to join such a dynamic team and look forward to helping the organization for years to come.”
Overman will step into his new role at DGI in early September.
