GREENSBORO, NC – In preparation for the start of the Governor’s Phase One Re-Opening plan, Downtown Greensboro, Inc. (DGI) delivered preparation kits to downtown retailers Friday, May 8.
“We want the community to know we are doing everything we can to ensure their safety while shopping downtown,” says Zack Matheny, President and CEO of DGI. “All of our businesses will be enforcing social distancing measures, as well as enacting strict cleaning protocols with the start of this Phase One plan.”
Each re-opening kit contains:
A 17 oz. bottle of hand sanitizer. DGI is also exploring adding hand sanitizing stations in locations throughout the center city.
Facemasks
An “Open for Business” sign to display in storefront windows.
Floor decals for social distancing providing by the City of Greensboro.
Q-tips for shoppers to use instead of touching key pads while paying.
“While we are celebrating our retailers opening back up for business, this is just a small step towards returning to normal in our community,” Matheny says. “We can’t wait to welcome the entire Triad to our downtown streets in the near future.”
