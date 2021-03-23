GREENSBORO, NC – Following the success of their initial Feeding the Frontlines campaign during the summer 2020, Downtown Greensboro, Inc. (DGI) is re-launching the program to provide additional meals to our community’s healthcare heroes.
The new campaign has an established goal of $49,500 to cover the cost of 110 meals per day for 30 days to frontline workers at Cone Health (60 meals) and Guilford County Health Department workers at the vaccination clinic at Mt. Zion Baptist Church (50 meals). The money raised will pay for meals at an $12 price point and include a 20% gratuity for participating downtown restaurants.
To date, $20,500 has been committed by the following local companies: Rotary Club of Greensboro, BB&T/Truist, William A. Stern Foundation, PACE Communications, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, DMJ & Co, PLLC, American National Bank, and United Healthcare.
The boxed lunches will begin Monday, March 29 and cover 30 weekdays. The following downtown restaurants have already pledged their support to provide meals: 1618 Downtown, Blue Denim, Chez Genèse, Cincy’s, Crafted, Flaviano’s Mexican Restaurant, Jerusalem Market on Elm, Liberty Oak, Manny’s Universal Café, Midori's Japanese Hibachi, Natty Greene’s, Stumble Stilkins, and Undercurrent.
