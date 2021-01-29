GREENSBORO, NC – Downtown Greensboro Inc. (DGI), has drawn the second week of winning names for its #DGSOtogo contest, and thanks to a $5,000 commitment from the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation, the campaign will be guaranteed for 12 weeks.
In its second week, 61 people entered the contest and generated more than $10,700 in local revenue dollars. Week two winners are:
$500 GRAND PRIZE: Jill Hare
$500 BUSINESS GRAND PRIZE: Jacob Raymond Jewelry
Downtown Greensboro Merchandise and Gift Cards: Charli Bryan, Adam Gray, Everett Sheffield, and one person who wished to remain anonymous
With an initial investment of $5,000 from DGI and another $2,000 from Guilford Merchants Association, #DGSOtogo still needed $5,000 to secure a guaranteed 12 weeks’ worth of prize money. This week, the Bryan Foundation made that a reality with a $5,000 commitment to the campaign.
DGI is challenging the Triad to find a local spot in downtown Greensboro and dine/shop in person, order takeout, buy gift cards or shop online. After spending $25 or more in a downtown business, participants can upload a photo of their signed receipt to be entered into a weekly drawing for $500. Additionally, the represented business on the receipt will also receive $500.
For a complete list of downtown restaurants and shops that offer convenient ways to dine in, order and shop online, and rules of the contest, visit https://www.downtowngreensboro.org/about-us/covid-19-resources/dgsotogo/.
