GREENSBORO, NC – Downtown Greensboro Inc. (DGI), has drawn the third week of winning names for its #DGSOtogo contest. In its third week, 70 people entered the contest and generated more than $18,567 in local revenue dollars. Week three winners are:
$500 GRAND PRIZE: Janet Dickerson
$500 BUSINESS GRAND PRIZE: Area Modern Home
Downtown Greensboro Merchandise and Gift Cards: Diana Jicha, Rebecca Klossner, Laurie Lednum, and Marty Overman
For 12 weeks, DGI is challenging the Triad to find a local spot in downtown Greensboro and dine/shop in person, order takeout, buy gift cards or shop online. After spending $25 or more in a downtown business, participants can upload a photo of their signed receipt to be entered into a weekly drawing for $500. Additionally, the represented business on the receipt will also receive $500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.