DGI Announces Week One Summer Passport Contest Winners
GREENSBORO, NC (June 8, 2023) - Downtown Greensboro Inc. (DGI), has drawn the first week of winners for its 14-week Summer Passport program, presented by Skyla Credit Union. In its opening week, there were 141 entries with receipts totaling more than $12,800.
Week one winners are Cierra DiPilato and Bliss & Co. Downtown Salon.
Spend $25 or more in a downtown Greensboro business for a chance to win $500. Participants can upload a photo of their receipt via the Downtown Greensboro App or to the Downtown Greensboro website to be entered into a weekly drawing for $500. Additionally, the represented business on the winning receipt will also receive $500. Spend more money, get more entries. For example, spend $100 and receive four weekly entries.
Winners will be drawn every Friday through September 1.
All businesses located in Downtown Greensboro are part of the Summer Passport program.
For more information and the rules to play, visit www.downtowngreensboro.org/events/summer-passport/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.