GREENSBORO, NC – Downtown Greensboro Inc. (DGI), has drawn the first week of winning names for its #DGSOtogo contest. Participants in the contest have the opportunity to win $500 per week for themselves and the business they visited. In its opening week, 82 people entered the contest and generated more than $5,800 in local revenue dollars.
Week one winners are:
$500 GRAND PRIZE: Kaiden Manning
$500 BUSINESS GRAND PRIZE: Stolen Skate Shop
Downtown Greensboro Merchandise and Gift Cards: Monica Luong, Agnes Moore, Julia Roach, Noah Rothermel,
Guilford Merchants Association (GMA) has committed $2,000 to #DGSOtogo to cover two weeks’ worth of drawings. “What a wonderful way to stimulate revenue for downtown businesses in a tangible way, and reward our local shoppers at the same time,” said Michelle Bolick, Vice President of GMA. “GMA is pleased to support this fun and creative idea.”
DGI is challenging the Triad to find a local spot in downtown Greensboro and dine/shop in person, order takeout, buy gift cards or shop online. After spending $25 or more in a downtown business, participants can upload a photo of their signed receipt to be entered into a weekly drawing for $500. Additionally, the represented business on the receipt will also receive $500.
For a complete list of downtown restaurants and shops that offer convenient ways to dine in, order and shop online, and rules of the contest, visit https://www.downtowngreensboro.org/about-us/covid-19-resources/dgsotogo/.
