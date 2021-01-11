GREENSBORO, N.C. — Executive search firm Charles Aris Inc. has promoted Desiree Corbett, a team member who dedicates her professional time to business research across an array of Charles Aris recruiting practices, to senior researcher.
Since joining the company in October 2019, Corbett has served as an integral part of its research and analytics team, supporting the firm’s practice leaders and associate recruiters in business development and fulfillment, respectively. In her expanded role, she will continue to deepen her responsibilities in helping coordinate logistics for the firm’s research internship program; informing firmwide decisions on customer relationship management (CRM) technologies; helping lead special projects; and serving as a research project manager for executive searches.
“I enjoy working as a part of the research team as we strive to continuously innovate and improve our results,” Corbett said. “Each day at the firm is a new adventure, and I am excited to see how we will continue to advance together.”
Before joining Charles Aris, Corbett worked in public education for 11 years for Guilford County Schools as a high school honors English teacher and media specialist. She earned a master’s degree in library and information studies from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, where she also earned undergraduate degrees in English and general music.
Charles Aris chief operating officer Allen Oakley has been impressed with Corbett since she began her career at Charles Aris and is confident in her abilities in this senior role.
“Desiree is a true strategic thought partner and her ability to handle multiple, critical research projects at the same time is incredible,” Oakley said. “She consistently brings innovative solutions to the table and is becoming an impactful, firmwide cultural beacon for other team members to emulate. She not only has a tremendous work ethic but is also very smart about how she approaches her work. I know I speak for the entire Charles Aris family when I say we are excited about Desiree’s very well-deserved promotion to senior researcher.”
As the leader of the firm’s marketing, digital and research teams and initiatives, Charles Aris vice president Brian Styers has seen Corbett’s learning and development firsthand.
“Desiree arrived little more than a year ago and quickly became a force in our firm,” Styers said. “She expertly identifies opportunities to refine our research process and then stays on the scene to help implement solutions which she often comes up with herself. She’s simply outstanding and we all benefit from her presence, ideas and willingness to see things through. I’m so glad we get to work alongside Desiree.”
To learn more about Charles Aris Executive Search and the firm’s recruiting capabilities, call (336) 378-1818 or visit CharlesAris.com.
###
About Charles Aris Inc.
Charles Aris Executive Search quickly identifies and delivers world-class leaders who are qualified, available and interested in enhancing a client’s organization. The firm is recognized as the United States affiliate for global executive search alliance InterSearch. For 51 years, clients ranging from Fortune 500 firms to emerging innovators have relied on Charles Aris to place A-level talent in high-demand roles. The firm’s expertise, execution, focus on cultural fit and pinpoint deliverables connect leaders with opportunities worldwide in a variety of industries and functions.
