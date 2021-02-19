Charlotte-based DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona”) (Nasdaq: XRAY) today announced the company will partner with North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University to create the Dentsply Sirona Scholarship Fund for Innovation and Leadership. As part of the partnership, Dentsply Sirona, the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, will donate $100,000 to the historically Black university.
Dentsply Sirona will form the partnership with A&T’s Willie A. Deese College of Business and Economics, the College of Engineering and the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology. The historic Greensboro-based institution that was pivotal in the Civil Rights Movement is the largest producer of graduate degrees in nanoengineering in the state of North Carolina. A&T is also the nation’s largest historically Black university.
“We are grateful for this important partnership with Dentsply Sirona, which will help enrich the educational experiences of our students pursuing careers in the sciences,” said Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. “This donation will help drive research, scholarly engagement and training for students. We look forward to a continued, long-term partnership.”
The$100,000 donation will go toward funding student scholarships and help alleviate student loan debt – a growing challenge for those pursuing undergraduate and graduate-level education.
“As a Dentsply Sirona board member and alumnus of N.C. A&T, I could not be more excited about the partnership as it emphasizes the quality of our students and their ability to innovate,” said Willie A. Deese, namesake of the Deese College. “I am grateful for the difference the scholarship fund will make and look forward to future opportunities the collaboration between Dentsply Sirona and N.C. A&T will bring.”
About North Carolina A&T State University
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically Black university, as well as its top ranked (Money magazine, Best Colleges). It is a land-grant, doctoral university, classified as “high research” by the Carnegie Foundation and a constituent member of the University of North Carolina System. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.
About Dentsply Sirona
Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. As The Dental Solutions Company, Dentsply Sirona’s products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better, safer and faster dentistry. The Company’s shares of common stock are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.
