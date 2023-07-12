Organizers over at Noelle Model and Talent Group, located at 807 W. Ward Ave. in High Point, are working on developing the whole child through modeling, acting, talent development, and awareness.
The agency will host its Deeper Than Fashion program this upcoming weekend, July 13-16, throughout the Triad. On Thursday, there will be a Fashion Museum at Rhen.Ovations Studio, located at 106 W. MLK Jr. Drive in High Point, with live models, music, fashion networking opportunities, and more.
“There will be an ultimate influencer competition going on. We have seven models that have partnered with our in-house NMTG Stylist Sasha Woods,” said Agency Director Cryshaunda Rorie. “They are each creating their own piece of clothing or jewelry, whichever they choose, by using 300 safety pins. They will be there modeling their pieces during the networking event. The audience will have to opportunity to vote on which look is the winner, who will receive a scholarship with NMTG to help offset the cost parents pay to attend.”
This event is free and open to the public.
On Friday, the Child Mental Health Fashion Gala will be held at NMTG’s headquarters on Ward Avenue and includes a plated dinner and keynote address by Professional counselor and therapist Shenae Whitehead. The Gala will act as a fundraiser to raise funds for children that work with the agency.
The cultural fashion show will be held on Sunday at the Van Dyke Performance Arts Center, located at 200 N. Davie St. in downtown Greensboro. There will be six designers participating including some from Los Angeles, Texas, and New York. There will be roughly 45 kids participating in the show.
Rorie said that residents can look forward to a theme for the agency’s show every year, but this year is designed to focus on child mental health.
“Every year, from this point on, there will be a different focus that we will shine a light on dealing with the youth in our community. We chose child mental health for this first year because of the kids that we work with on a daily basis with NMTG. We see, and we hear from their parents as well, the mental health challenges that they deal with in their homes, in school, with their friends, in their neighborhood, etc.,” Rorie said. “We wanted to figure out a way to still stay true to ourselves by modeling, doing the acting pieces, doing our monologue, which are all things that we help them develop at NMTG, but make sure there’s a purpose behind it. We came up with Deeper Than Fashion because it’s truly deeper than just putting on clothes.”
Rorie said that it’s important for her to highlight children’s mental health as a director working with children.
“As an agency director, it’s important for me to shine a light on child mental health. We work one on one with these kids, and we have to make sure that we are recognizing signs of help when we are speaking to them. We make sure that we do affirmations before and after every practice, and that we pray before and after every encounter we have with them because we do not know what is going on in their homes and when they aren’t in front of us,” Rorie said. “One thing that we are particular about is while they’re in our care, we make sure that we speak life into them and teach them how to speak life within themselves, as well. The Pandemic and the stressors of being a child altogether have shown how prevalent depression and suicide is in our black and brown communities. If we can open up our doors and make it a safe space for them, that is what we do. Yes, we’re here to work. We’re here to help you be a better model, a better actor, a better pageant contestant. Yes, that’s all fine and dandy, but before all of that, we need you healthy mentally.”
She also said that it’s important to recognize as a parent.
“Kids are sometimes not comfortable talking to parents or whomever. If my child ever isn’t comfortable I would love to know that she was comfortable with speaking with her coach or she was comfortable going to NMTG.”
Rorie said the event has garnered feedback from the community and she’s excited for the upcoming week.
“We’ve gotten pretty good feedback from anyone that we’ve been able to talk to one on one. We have reached out to some media outlets and things to try to get the word out even more. We have been doing the footwork and laying the foundation since last year on getting this information out and getting the word out so that people know that we are here,” Rorie said. ‘We want to make sure that people know that we’re here and what we’re trying to do for kids.”
For more information about Noelle Model and Talent group, visit www.nmtg.org.
Chanel Davis is the current editor of YES! Weekly and graduated from N.C. A&T S.U. in 2011 with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications. She’s worked at daily and weekly newspapers in the Triad region.
