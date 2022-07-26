“It’s taken us a few weeks to get there, but we did it! The total fundraising for the Second Annual DECARLO concert for the benefit of Feeding Lisa’s Kids surpassed our inaugural event. We couldn’t have done it without loyal fans, our incredible corporate sponsors Grandover Resort and Spa, Flare’s Boutique, Black Powder Smokehouse, Full Moon Oyster Bar, Beamer Tire, The Miller’s Market, Arrow Custom Properties, YES! Weekly, and co-promoters Gary Everhart (Thrivent Financial) and Chip Slaughter (BLACKBRIDGE Financial). Can we get a hollaback for those who’d like to see a Third Annual benefit concert featuring DECARLO in 2023?!”
