The Planned Multi-Tenant Facility Will Provide Core Digital Infrastructure Solutions for Businesses in the Greater High Point, Greensboro and Winston-Salem Markets
ATLANTA – May 5, 2021 – DC BLOX, a provider of interconnected multi-tenant data centers that deliver the infrastructure and connectivity essential to power today’s digital business, announces that the company has acquired land in High Point, North Carolina with plans to construct the first highly secure, Tier III data center in the Carolina Core / Piedmont Triad region which includes High Point, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem.
DC BLOX builds and operates highly secure and reliable Tier III-designed data centers in markets that have previously lacked such high-caliber facilities traditionally only offered in major markets. The carrier-neutral data center planned for the Carolina Core / Piedmont Triad region will be the first-of-its-kind in the market. When complete, the facility will be fully interconnected to DC BLOX’s Southeastern regional network of data centers and connectivity partners, including access to the region’s Internet Exchange (IX) at 56 Marietta in Atlanta and with plans to connect to the IX in Ashburn, Virginia. Direct, private access to major public cloud providers and to all carriers across its data center footprint are also provided. The facility will offer colocation for hosting primary IT infrastructure as well as secondary disaster recovery sites and provide infrastructure for large-scale object storage solutions.
“The High Point Economic Development Corporation, the Guilford County Economic Development Alliance, the City of High Point and Guilford County have been great partners supporting and enabling DC BLOX to develop a new Tier III data center in this location,” comments Jeff Uphues, CEO of DC BLOX. “When complete, enterprise businesses across industries, local and state government agencies, higher education institutions and managed service providers across North Carolina will have major market capabilities, connectivity solutions and highly reliable services to enable effective digital transformation.”
Digital transformation across industries continues to drive vast growth in data and the infrastructure that is required to manage it. A well-connected data center is needed to reliably run IT infrastructure, protect equipment and data, and to securely move that data to and from the necessary platforms, providers, and partners. DC BLOX data centers are designed specifically to provide key services that allow modern businesses to continue scaling their IT ecosystems. The Piedmont Triad land acquisition reiterates DC BLOX’s commitment to building secure, reliable Tier III-designed data center facilities in growing cities across the Southeast United States.
According to High Point Economic Development Interim Director Sandy Dunbeck, “DC BLOX has chosen High Point to build a multi-tenant data center that could add more than $305 million to our tax base, which is the largest capital investment project for High Point in the 15 years since I have been with the High Point EDC. We are grateful for the company’s confidence in our city and our community.”
High Point Mayor Jay Wagner said, “Throughout these last several months and over our many discussions, it has become clear to me that DC BLOX is a first-rate company. A company tagline is that DC BLOX is ‘serving locally, connecting globally’ – and we know the company will find High Point to be the perfect location to handle that mission.”
When complete, DC BLOX’s High Point, NC data center will offern a minimum of N+1 redundancy for power, cooling and all major systems exceeding the reliability of local competitive offerings. Services set to be offered include colocation, interconnection solutions, hybrid cloud as well as disaster recovery and cloud storage capabilities for local market enablement.
Melvin “Skip” Alston, the chair of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, said, “We have been impressed by what the company pledges to do for the community. In one of its presentations to the commissioners, DC BLOX pledged to work to reduce the digital divide in underprivileged areas; provide technology support for non-profits and disadvantaged minority-owned businesses; and foster training and education for tomorrow's technology workers.”
To learn more about DC BLOX, please visit www.dcblox.com.
# # #
About DC BLOX
DC BLOX owns and operates interconnected multi-tenant data centers that deliver the infrastructure and connectivity essential to power today’s digital business. DC BLOX’s private network fabric and robust connectivity ecosystem enable access to built-in carriers, Internet exchanges, public cloud providers, and DC BLOX data centers to businesses across the Southeast. DC BLOX’s data centers are located in Atlanta, GA; Birmingham, AL; Huntsville, AL; Chattanooga, TN; and soon in Greenville, SC. For more information, please visit www.dcblox.com, call +1. 877.590.1684, and connect with DC BLOX on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.