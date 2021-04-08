Artist Greg Robinson and his girlfriend Danielle Booker bring nostalgic West Coast foodie trend To Charlotte with the grand opening of Day & Night Exotic Cereal Bar Charlotte
Charlotte, NC - Day & Night Exotic Cereal Bar Charlotte, the first and only cereal bar in Charlotte, will open April 10 at 1pm. Owners Greg Robinson and Danielle Booker are excited about the venture.
The bar will be officially launched at a grand opening to take place on Sat., April 10, 2021, from 10am to 1pm. The private invite-only event will have the media, tastemakers, and influencers of Charlotte in attendance to witness a great day in history.
Later in the day, April 10, it will open to the public from 1pm to 10pm. Customers will be treated to a unique breakfasting experience.
Charlotte remains a hub of activities, with beautiful sites, delicious meals, and great foods attracting millions of people across the nation to the city. While the most populous city in the U.S. state of North Carolina continues to attract people from all over, it still lacks a cereal bar, which is where Greg Robinson and Danielle Booker are looking to change the narrative by bringing the black owned Day & Night Cereal Bar brand to Uptown Charlotte.
The first of its kind cereal bar in Charlotte specializes in breakfast- cereal-based treats, offering lovers of cereals exotic, delicious bowls of cereals and shakes from different parts of the world. The duo of Charlotte based recording artist Greg Robinson and Danielle Booker, owner of Bleu Touch Massages bring their experience and knowledge to the table by reinventing the most important meal of the day – breakfast and serving it in the best of forms to the people of Charlotte.
The cereal bar is strategically located in Uptown Charlotte, just across the street from the park and the Panther Stadium, making it an ideal location for different activities. Day & Night Cereal Bar is perfectly suited for summer family gatherings, morning/lunch/night workers, game days, summer youth days, and a host of others.
Special invited guests include rapper Armani Caesar, MTV’s Wild N Out comedian Darren Brand, celebrity painter Whitney Austin, influencer Lynn Spirit, former NFL and Super Bowl Champion Tony Adams, Charlotte City councilman candidate Kerry Shipman, Little Women Of LA cast member Keeslinoo and more.
About Day & Night Exotic Cereal Bar
Day & Night Cereal Bar originated in Los Angeles, CA, as a food truck. Karmon Dupree Jr, who is one of the brothers of the owners, was inspired to open up a brick-and-mortar location in Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood Ind. Karmon, who also knows Greg, sparked an idea to him on franchising and Greg decided to open a cereal bar in Charlotte, NC with his girlfriend Danielle. Day & Night Exotic Cereal Bar specializes in breakfast- cereal-based treats, offering lovers of cereals exotic, delicious bowls of cereals and shakes from different parts of the world.
For more information about Day & Night Cereal Bar and how to register for the grand opening to be a part of history, please visit - https://www.dayandnightcereal.com/ and Instagram.
