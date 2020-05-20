WINSTON-SALEM, NC (MAY 20, 2020) — Wes Day was recently selected as one of SportsBusiness Journal’s Forty Under 40 recipients for 2020. Wes, who lives in Winston-Salem, is a Partner and Chief Strategy Officer for Teall Capital Partners where he oversees all new investments and acquisitions for the company. Teall Capital, a private equity firm focused on investments in sports, entertainment and lifestyle brands, was founded by Ben C. Sutton, Jr. and is based in Winston-Salem, NC and Atlanta, GA. The company’s current investment portfolio includes Complex Sports and Entertainment, Dyehard Fan Supply, Riddle & Bloom, Sunshine Beverages, Tailgate Guys and Teall Properties Group.
Wes ran the initial fund-raising efforts for Teall that resulted in a $70M capital raise, making it one of the largest private investment funds focused on sports. Wes led all research, due diligence and ultimately the acquisition of eleven (11) individual companies that now comprise the Teall Capital portfolio of companies.
Private equity has become a substantially important player in the sports industry and the level of influence from private equity is going to continue to grow. Wes has proven he is able to find the business success stories within the sports space and work to negotiate deals that are beneficial for both parties. These deals directly impact college athletic administrations, pro leagues as well as individual events. Many of the business lines negotiated with the schools, provide them with an additional revenue streams; thus, solve a substantial challenge for these organizations.
Sutton shared, “Wes Day is one of the brightest, most energetic and hardest working people with whom I’ve ever worked. He is a tremendous leader and competitor and has been a driving force behind the meteoric growth of all six Teall Capital portfolio companies.”
Wes has a passion for supporting his community, particularly in giving his time to coach and mentor youth in his community. He has been involved in the YMCA as a coach of a U15 youth boys basketball teams for four (4) years. In addition, he has been involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters through leading fundraising efforts and serving as a lunch buddy to at risk boys. As a captain of BBBS’s Bowl for Kid’s Sake annual fundraiser, Wes helped raise thousands of dollars for the organization. Wes was also previously a part of the United Way Young Leaders United.
Wes, a former BB&T executive is also the former co-founder and Chief Financial Officer of Encapsio, an early stage biotech company. Wes received his Bachelor of Science from Wake Forest University and his Masters of Business Adminstration degree from Duke University Fuqua School of Business.
About Teall Capital Partners
Teall Capital is a privately-held set of investments in innovative, high-growth potential lifestyle brands and services. The company’s leadership has extensive experience in sports, media, marketing, and entertainment, and the group provides its operating companies deep expertise in a number of disciplines: corporate strategy, organizational management, culture and training, financial strategy, employee operations, recruiting, and expert legal diligence.
Teall Capital is led by Ben C. Sutton, Jr. and an executive management team that built and expanded four national market-leading businesses in the college sports space: IMG College Multi-media, IMG College Seating, IMG College Licensing, and IMG Learfield Ticketing. Teall invests in complementary organizations that can strategically work together to realize greater value, sharing in expertise, thought leadership, and networks.
