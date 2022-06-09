David Pittman selected as multi-campus dean for Guilford Technical Community College
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (June 9, 2022) – David Pittman, Ed.D., who has 28 years of experience in higher education administration, has been named campus dean of Guilford Technical Community College’s Greensboro, High Point and Aviation campuses.
In his role as campus dean, Pittman will be responsible for the overall administration and operation of the three campuses. He will also supervise the Student Conduct and Community Standards Office, the Student Life Office and Titan Link.
“The warm welcome by faculty, students and staff here at GTCC has been unmatched,” said Pittman. “I have enjoyed learning more about the High Point, Aviation, and Greensboro campuses along with getting to know my new team. I look forward to building a strong collaborative network of colleagues to meet the diverse needs of our student body.”
Pittman comes to GTCC from Duke University where he collaborated with the school of engineering in designing the curriculum and instructing a pre-orientation program as well as the first-year seminar, Thrive, for 50 first-year students. He also served as senior director of student life at Duke University.
“We are very fortunate to have someone with David’s experience and expertise join our staff at Guilford Technical Community College,” said Anthony Clarke, Ph.D., GTCC president. “His experience in so many different areas of higher education on many different campuses brings great value to his position as our new campus dean.”
Pittman, a native of Halifax, North Carolina, has worked in multiple functional areas of college administration, including university housing, college union, campus activities, student involvement and leadership, and fraternity and sorority life.
He has worked in university housing at the University of Tennessee, the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, and the University of South Carolina before serving as the director of student activities at Florida State University.
Pittman has also devoted more than 20 years of service as a national facilitator for LeaderShape, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping transform the world by increasing the number of people who lead with integrity.
About Guilford Technical Community College: Guilford Technical Community College is the fourth largest of 58 institutions in the North Carolina Community College System. GTCC serves more than 27,000 students annually from five campuses and a Small Business Center. For more information, visit gtcc.edu, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
