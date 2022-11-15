DASH, Chris Paul Family Foundation to Host Turkey Drive at Truist Stadium
400 families will be equipped with items for Thanksgiving and beyond
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (November 15, 2022)— The Winston-Salem Dash and the Chris Paul Family Foundation are announcing a partnership with Truist and Dream Center of Forsyth County to host the 2022 Thanksgiving Turkey Drive. For the first time ever, the drive will be held at Truist Stadium on Saturday, November 19, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Families in the Triad that are registered with the Chris Paul Family Foundation will gather at Truist Stadium to collect donated food items for Thanksgiving dinner as well as other materials for meals after the holiday. There are expected to be 400 total families fed because of the drive. The Dash and its partners are expecting a staff of over 150 volunteers to assist with the event.
“We are honored to host this year’s Thanksgiving Turkey Drive with the Chris Paul Family Foundation,” said Dash President and General Manager Brian DeAngelis. “In this season of giving, we feel it our duty to open the doors of Truist Stadium to help serve our community. Our partners at Truist have shown immense generosity by way of a large donation to make this event possible.”
About the Chris Paul Family Foundation
The Chris Paul Family Foundation strives to positively impact individuals and families by leveling the playing field in Education, Sports and Life. The foundation provides resources that enrich and strengthen healthy development of strong communities.
In 2005, Chris and his family established the CP3 Foundation, a philanthropic partnership with The Winston-Salem Foundation in honor of his late grandfather, Nathaniel Jones. The foundation was created to highlight Chris’ dedication and love, both to his grandfather’s spirit and to the city of Winston- Salem, NC, for nurturing him from his days as a stand-out high school student-athlete to a national star at Wake Forest University.
Recognized as a leader in the area of philanthropy, the Chris Paul Family Foundation will continue to use its platform to impact communities and develop young leaders nationally and globally.
"We are so happy to be able to continue giving back to the Winston-Salem community every year,” said Robin Paul, Co-Founder of the Chris Paul Family Foundation. “This is home and we want to continue to help our home in any way that we can.”
The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 orvisit www.wsdash.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.