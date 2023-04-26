Danville Casino, Future Home of Caesars, to Open May 15, 2023
DANVILLE, VA. (April 26, 2023) – Danville Casino, future home of Caesars, plans to take its first bet on May 15, 2023. Following a successful hearing before the Virginia Lottery Board this morning, Caesars Entertainment, parent company of the Danville Casino and the future Caesars Virginia, along with venture partners EBCI Holdings and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and local minority investor, the Wright family, are pleased to announce this exciting step forward with the opening of the Danville Casino. Construction continues to progress next door on the permanent resort, Caesars Virginia, which is slated to open in late 2024.
Danville Casino is a 40,000 square-foot temporary facility that will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week beginning May 15 at 10 a.m. ET pending successful completion of test dates with the Virginia Lottery. Property offerings include:
- 740 of the newest and most popular slot machine titles
- 25 live table games, including Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat and more
- 28 electronic table games, including Blackjack, Roulette and Craps
- Eight Caesars Sportsbook self-service betting kiosks offering a wide array of sports wagering opportunities
- Caesars Rewards® Center, providing guests the opportunity to join Caesars’ award-winning customer loyalty program and begin earning Rewards Credits
- Three Stacks, a 24/7 quickserve restaurant, serving classic American fare
“We’ve received an incredible outpouring of support and cooperation to get us to this day, especially from the Danville community and the surrounding areas,” said Chris Albrecht, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Danville Casino and Caesars Virginia. “The opening of the Danville Casino is a monumental step forward for us, and we are excited to begin welcoming guests on May 15.”
Serving as an economic driver for the region through employment and tourism, the Danville Casino will create 400 new jobs at the temporary facility.
Danville Casino will also be part of Caesars Entertainment’s expansive Caesars Rewards® network. Guests who play at the temporary casino can earn and redeem Reward Credits at any of Caesars Entertainment’s 50+ properties in North America, including both Danville Casino and the future Caesars Virginia.
Caesars Virginia, the permanent resort, will include a 500-room hotel and a world-class casino gaming floor with over 1,300 slots, 85 live table games, 24 electronic table games, a WSOP™ poker room and a Caesars Sportsbook. In addition, the resort will feature a full-service spa, pool, high-quality bars and restaurants, a 2,500-seat state-of-the-art live entertainment theater and 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space.The resort is slated to open in late 2024.
For more information and to follow progress, please visit www.caesars.com/destinations or www.facebook.com/CaesarsVirginia.
