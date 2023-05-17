Danville Casino, Future Home of Caesars, is Now Open
State and local officials join hundreds of excited guests to celebrate grand opening event
DANVILLE, VA. (May 16, 2023) – Danville Casino, future home of Caesars, opened its doors to welcome its first guests yesterday, May 15. Hundreds of excited people from Danville and the surrounding areas joined Caesars Entertainment representatives, Chairman Richard French of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, a venture partner in the casino, Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones and Virginia State Delegate Danny Marshall to officially open the doors of the temporary facility, Danville Casino, and celebrate the first legal bet in the city.
The 40,000 square-foot Danville Casino temporary facility is now open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Property offerings include:
- 740 of the newest and most popular slot machine titles
- 25 live table games, including Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat and more
- 28 electronic table games, including Blackjack, Roulette and Craps
- Eight Caesars Sportsbook self-service betting kiosks offering a wide array of sports wagering opportunities
- Caesars Rewards® Center, providing guests the opportunity to join Caesars’ award-winning customer loyalty program and begin earning Rewards Credits
- Three Stacks, a 24/7 quick-serve restaurant, serving classic American fare
“At Caesars Entertainment, we often say, ‘Together, We Win,’ and it is definitely through the collective effort of many hardworking Team Members and partners that we have successfully arrived at this opening today,” said Chris Albrecht, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Danville Casino and Caesars Virginia. “We are grateful for the immense support we’ve received throughout this process and could not be more excited to begin showcasing the level of hospitality and family-style service that Caesars is known for here in Danville.”
Danville Casino is also part of Caesars Entertainment’s expansive Caesars Rewards® network. Guests who play at the temporary casino can earn and redeem Reward Credits at any of Caesars Entertainment’s 50+ properties in North America, including both Danville Casino and the future Caesars Virginia.
Construction is still underway for the permanent resort, Caesars Virginia, which is expected to open its doors sometime in late 2024. Caesars Virginia will include a 500-room hotel and a world-class casino gaming floor with over 1,300 slots, 85 live table games, 24 electronic table games, a WSOP™ poker room and a Caesars Sportsbook. In addition, the resort will feature a full-service spa, pool, high-quality bars and restaurants, a 2,500-seat state-of-the-art live entertainment theater and 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space.
For more information and to follow progress, please visit www.caesars.com/destinations or www.facebook.com/CaesarsVirginia.
About Caesars Virginia
Caesars Virginia in Danville is a multimillion-dollar premier destination resort casino slated to open in the Schoolfield area in late 2024. Danville Casino, a 40,000 square foot temporary facility, plans to begin taking bets on May 15. The permanent resort, when open, will include a 500-room hotel and a world-class casino gaming floor with over 1,300 slots, 85 live table games, 24 electronic table games, a WSOP™ poker room and a Caesars Sportsbook. In addition, the resort will feature a full-service spa, pool, high-quality bars and restaurants, a 2,500-seat state-of-the-art live entertainment theater and 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. Upon its completion in 2024, Caesars Virginia will attract visitation from new customers and existing members of the best-in-class Caesars Rewards player loyalty program who reside in the broader Danville region and across the country. Caesars Virginia and Danville Casino are operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information and to follow progress, please visit www.caesars.com/destinations or find Caesars Virginia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling or texting 1-800-GAMBLER, Caesars License Company, LLC.
