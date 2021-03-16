Dance Project releases summer class and camp schedule

Dance Project is excited to announce Summer camps and classes for all ages, running from June 14 to August 15, 2021. These summer programs are for youth, teens, and adults, and will feature summer camps, classes for all ages, and private lessons! Most camps and classes are hybrid programs, meaning that students can either attend in-person in the studio (space is limited), or register to participate virtually on Zoom. Classes include modern, hip hop, jazz, ballet and more! Adults can drop in to classes marked for students 13+ during this summer session for less than $15 per class, or purchase a class pass for access to multiple classes at a reduced rate. We maintain consistent cleaning and distancing protocols inside the studio and masks are required for all students and teachers.
Dance Project’s week-long camps will run for 3 hours per day (join for the 1st hour only if participating virtually), and camps are available for ages 3-5, 5-7, 8-11, and 12-18.
Creative Movement camps include: Dancing a Story (Age 3-5), Baby Ballet (Age 3-5), Beach Time (Age 3-5), and Trip to the Museum (Age 5-7). All will use movement, music, books, and imaginative play to explore the camp theme.
Camps for older students include: Dance Samplers, which allow students to try out multiple dance styles in one week, including ballet, Afro-contemporary, Jazz, Hip Hop, and Modern dance; Musical Theater, featuring dance numbers from musicals spanning the last 50 years; and Hip Hop Grooves which will allow campers to experience the multiple dance styles and musical elements that make up hip hop culture.
Three one-day workshops for ages 12-18 round out Dance Project’s summer offerings. On June 26, students can learn about and practice making dances designed for the camera, a growing genre of dance, especially in this age of virtual performance. In Choreography Workshop (July 17), students are introduced to a variety of tools for building dances of their own. Pre-professional dancers may register for the Pre-Professional Dance Intensive (July 31), to prepare for a future in dance, exploring audition techniques including improvisation, and learning conditioning as a means for injury prevention.
Dance Project also offers a limited number of scholarships available for those who qualify and are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. The deadline to apply for a Summer 2021 scholarship is May 17. Scholarship information is also available on the Summer schedule website page.
For the full summer schedule, registration information and fees, visit http://www.danceproject.org/summer.
About Dance Project:
Dance Project is a non-profit organization that has been operating in North Carolina since 1989. Under the direction of executive directors Anne Morris and Lauren Joyner, Our school offers professional quality dance with a community feel, for children, teens, and adults. Our mission is to cultivate the field of modern dance in North Carolina, nurturing a community of artists, audiences and students by providing opportunities for training, performance, collaboration and employment. We work to build a stronger community through dance. For more information, please visit danceproject.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.